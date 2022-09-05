ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

UWM Hldgs UWMC - P/E: 6.12. Banco BBVA Argentina's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. Most recently, UWM Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.95%, which has decreased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 11.49%.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off China Growth Concerns

Worries over the strength of China's economy – and a surprising central bank move there – weighed on stocks in early trading Monday, though the major indexes managed to bounce back as the session wore on. Overnight, a round of data was released that showed economic growth in...
msn.com

Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; DWAC Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. The Dow traded down 0.62% to 31,122.76 while...
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'

U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. WeTrade Group...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About WEX

WEX WEX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WEX has an average price target of $206.14 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $185.00.
Benzinga

Where Rocket Companies Stands With Analysts

Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.25 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $7.215, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

Dow Drops 100 Points; US Jobless Claims Fall Further Last Week

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 31,479.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 11,779.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 3,971.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
investing.com

Dow Futures Steady as Indices Extend Gains Amid Choppy Trade

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed during Thursday’s evening deals, after major benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session as investors digested Fed Chair Powell’s latest comments on inflation. By 7:05pm ET (11:05pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were little changed while S&P 500 Futures...
