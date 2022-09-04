ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU projected to experience multi-million budget deficit

The university is not expected to meet enrollment expectations for the fall semester, causing the university to project a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. The university’s enrollment was around 29,000 students in fall 2021, according to VCU’s annual report. This year, enrollment is not expected to reach its 1% enrollment increase projection, according to Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Lafayette, VA
State
Georgia State
Richmond, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
NBC12

Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#The Cage#For The Win#How It Happened#Lafayette 1 3#Vcu Georgia Carr Brown
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond

If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City. The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course. Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman ImagesDetails: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks). Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm. Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy