Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
commonwealthtimes.org
VCU projected to experience multi-million budget deficit
The university is not expected to meet enrollment expectations for the fall semester, causing the university to project a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. The university’s enrollment was around 29,000 students in fall 2021, according to VCU’s annual report. This year, enrollment is not expected to reach its 1% enrollment increase projection, according to Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success.
Richmond councilor has no confidence in police chief
“What the hell did we need to have one in closed session? The public needs to know. They’re the ones asking the questions. They’re the ones calling me up at night asking what hell is going on."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fly nonstop from Richmond to Vegas for $99 with Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways has announced it will be offering $99 nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for around four months, in celebration of the company adding eight new routes to Vegas in the next month.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Sprezza moving into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond
Sprezza’s pop-up menus included pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, pasta amatriciana and pappardelle with basil crema.
NBC12
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
Deadly crash involving Amtrak train in Virginia
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond
If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City. The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course. Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman ImagesDetails: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks). Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm. Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash on I-95 North in Richmond causing delays
A crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing delays in the city of Richmond.
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry starts fall/winter/spring schedule Sept. 12
The JSF has been operating on its summer schedule since May 27 and will continue to offer this schedule through September 12, later than its previously announced date of September 5.
Could Whole Foods be coming to Midlothian Turnpike?
A new rezoning case up for consideration in Chesterfield has spurred rumors that the county may be getting a Whole Foods soon - but the developer has been careful not to reveal the identity of their intended tenant in filings with the county.
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Closing Carytown to cars, closing bridges to Texas beach, and closing launch windows to rockets
Good morning, RVA! It's 73 °F, and today looks cloudy with a chance for a little bit of rain this morning. You can expect highs in the mid 80s, and don't forget to keep checking in on your outside plants—it's been a while since we've had a good soaking!
Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
Too close for comfort: VDOT fixes mistake at 'nightmare' Henrico intersection
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the mistake in this $14.1 million intersection improvement project came down to the turn lanes being marked 20 feet off from the original plan.
Comments / 1