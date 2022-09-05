ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos CB Pat Surtain: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett 'both great receivers'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seahawks kick off their 2022 season one week from now, hosting the Broncos in the first Monday night game of the year. There are a lot of intriguing matchups to pay attention to, among them Seattle’s vaunted receiver corps against a tough Denver secondary.

For his part, second-year Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II admits it will be a challenge covering DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and called them both great receivers, per Broncos Wire.

“They are both great receivers and perimeter receivers. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we’re ready for the challenge. We just have to prepare the right way and create the right habits going into the week.”

Surtain also said he’s getting help from Russell Wilson to prepare for the tandem.

As a rookie, Surtain showed a ton of ability. He had four interceptions and only allowed a 51% completion rate and a 61.3 passer rating. The Seahawks receivers will likely have more success against the cornerback on the other side: eight-veteran Ronald Darby. In 11 games last year he gave up two touchdowns and an 84.8 rating.

