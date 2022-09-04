ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort

ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Utility companies warn of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are warning thousands of customers that power shutoffs may be necessary this weekend due to the fire danger. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers of this potential on Wednesday. The affected counties include Polk, Marion, Tillamook, Lincoln, Douglas and Linn. According...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon

Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVL

2020 wildfire survivors get a year extension to file insurance claims

SOUTHERN OREGON — Southern Oregon residents with losses and/or damages from the 2020 Almeda and Obenchain now have another year to apply for insurance, says a bulletin from the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation released Aug. 4. The Sept. 8, 2022 deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2023.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland

Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Woman escapes kidnapping and robbery by jumping from moving car

CAMAS, Ore. — On Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., Clark County Officials responded to a call about a woman trespassing and asking for help because she claimed that she escaped from being kidnapped. According to officials, police were called to the 24000 block of Northeast 28th Street in...
CAMAS, WA

