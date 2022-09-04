Read full article on original website
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
Hold the pumpkin spice for now, but a cool down is near due to a distant hurricane
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you heard the thunder this morning, you're not crazy! We had some isolated thunderstorms and it's a sign that summer's not done. You might not want to bring out the pumpkins and sweaters yet!. Long-term models are hinting at a significant cooldown...
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Utility companies warn of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are warning thousands of customers that power shutoffs may be necessary this weekend due to the fire danger. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers of this potential on Wednesday. The affected counties include Polk, Marion, Tillamook, Lincoln, Douglas and Linn. According...
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
New employer portal 'first step to simplify and streamline' state's unemployment process
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department has opened its new online portal for employers as the first rollout in the effort to modernize the department's business processes and core technology systems, says the department. Frances Online replaces the systems Oregon employers previously used to file their combined payroll...
Oregon man faces fentanyl distribution charges after deadly overdose of Portland teenager
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing federal charges, accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 17-year-old in Portland. Duane Robert Hill, 38, of Gresham, is facing federal charges related to fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. According...
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
Drazan holds roundtable on public safety, key issue for all governor candidates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon's historic governor's race continue to focus heavily on public safety. At a roundtable Tuesday, Republican candidate Christine Drazan heard from victims of crime and small business owners in Portland about their concerns. “They break into buildings at random -- period -- seeing what...
House Speaker Pelosi holds roundtable in Oregon on Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a roundtable in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss the impacts that the Inflation Reduction Act will have on the state. Pelosi was joined by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) at the roundtable, which was hosted by the Energy Trust of Oregon.
Insurance Commissioner pushes to lower cost of insurance with wildfire safety regulations
REDDING, Calif. — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara submitted a first-in-nation regulation to drive down the cost of insurance for homeowners and business owners. Lara's plan is to require insurance company's to provide discounts to consumers who are taking safety precautions against wildfires, under the new Safer from Wildfires...
2020 wildfire survivors get a year extension to file insurance claims
SOUTHERN OREGON — Southern Oregon residents with losses and/or damages from the 2020 Almeda and Obenchain now have another year to apply for insurance, says a bulletin from the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation released Aug. 4. The Sept. 8, 2022 deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2023.
Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland
Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
Woman escapes kidnapping and robbery by jumping from moving car
CAMAS, Ore. — On Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., Clark County Officials responded to a call about a woman trespassing and asking for help because she claimed that she escaped from being kidnapped. According to officials, police were called to the 24000 block of Northeast 28th Street in...
