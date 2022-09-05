Read full article on original website
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 9% to 13.8%, are ripe for the picking.
Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks
These five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, they make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
You don't need a lot of money to make money in the stock market.
Fear & Greed Index Drops Further As US Stocks Record Losses For Fourth Straight Session
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved slightly lower, but still remained in the "neutral" zone after U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row. All the three major indices notched their weakest August performance since 2015 following Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole. For...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Why is FedEx Stock (NYSE:FDX) Down Today?
FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years
When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Watch Out: 2 REITs May Chop Their Dividends By Year End. Here's Why
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is offering a dividend yield of 12.40% or $1.40 per share annually. A JPMorgan analyst downgraded Apollo Commercial from neutral to underweight with a price target of $11 per share. As we head into the second half of 2022, analysts are turning bearish on REITs...
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Exxon (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV): Befriend These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks
In comparison to high-yield dividend funds, dividend aristocrats can provide capital appreciation opportunities for the portfolio. At the same time, they can provide a stable income source amid market turmoil. With their glorious records of raising annual dividends, Exxon and AbbVie are popular dividend aristocrats. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and AbbVie...
