Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why is FedEx Stock (NYSE:FDX) Down Today?

FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years

When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Watch Out: 2 REITs May Chop Their Dividends By Year End. Here's Why

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is offering a dividend yield of 12.40% or $1.40 per share annually. A JPMorgan analyst downgraded Apollo Commercial from neutral to underweight with a price target of $11 per share. As we head into the second half of 2022, analysts are turning bearish on REITs...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results

Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Exxon (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV): Befriend These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

In comparison to high-yield dividend funds, dividend aristocrats can provide capital appreciation opportunities for the portfolio. At the same time, they can provide a stable income source amid market turmoil. With their glorious records of raising annual dividends, Exxon and AbbVie are popular dividend aristocrats. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and AbbVie...
STOCKS

