It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO