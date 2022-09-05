Read full article on original website
motor1.com
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
motor1.com
2024 BMW M5 spied with production headlights, thinner camouflage
In early June, BMW M workshop manager Hans Rahn revealed the next M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the S68 engine. This twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 is already available in the facelifted X7 and the new 7 Series, with the production-ready XM to follow before the year’s end. As a reminder the super saloon will be a PHEV, a prototype has been spotted up close with "Electrified Vehicle" stickers on its front doors and rear bumper.
2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report
Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan X-Trail debuts in Europe as electrified Rogue
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the US back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
motor1.com
UK drag race: Suzuki Hayabusa vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S
The Suzuki Hayabusa and drag racing go together like heirloom tomatoes and the height of summer. You pretty much can’t have one without the other. Much like taking a bite out of a perfect tomato at the peak of ripeness, the Hayabusa is utterly resplendent on its throne at an awful lot of drag racing events. In a skilled rider’s hands, it’s a great drag bike—but is it better than an all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Turbo S?
motor1.com
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
It will be the first time that the 51-year-old has driven a near-contemporary F1 car since his last race with BMW Sauber at Hockenheim in 2006. The chance came about through his relationship with broadcaster Canal+, and is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of his world championship title, achieved with a Renault-powered Williams in 1997.
motor1.com
Three Tesla Semis spotted together - report
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
motor1.com
Bugatti La Voiture Noire joins world's most expensive cars at drag strip
With an €11 million (around £7.8 million then) price tag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the most expensive new car when it was launched in 2019 – before it was dethroned by Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in 2021. Apart from being reserved for the one percent of...
motor1.com
BMW X4 M drivers try to navigate obstacle course in third-person view
Driving has enough challenges, even when you have both hands on the wheel and your head on a swivel. But what happens when you switch perspectives like in a video game? The driving gets even harder, which is all on full display in a new YouTube video. The publication took...
motor1.com
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro sounds fierce during acceleration runs
Spotting an Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro in the real world is a rare sight. There will only ever be 40 production examples of the track-only machine in existence, and a new video from the 912fordgt YouTube channel captured one blasting down an airstrip. The video captures the car’s stunning exhaust note from its glorious V12 engine.
motor1.com
2024 Ford E-Transit Custom specifications released, up to 215 bhp
Ford unveiled the E-Transit Custom in May but without going into details about the technical specifications aside from mentioning the range. The missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as the Blue Oval's commercial arm Ford Pro has released the information. Without further ado, we learn the electric workhorse will have a maximum payload capacity of 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds) and a towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).
motor1.com
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
motor1.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could produce around 600 bhp, feature a drift mode
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical adviser Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
motor1.com
Here's why Tesla's Autopilot might have a problem seeing motorcycles
Back in July, 2022, two different deaths of motorcyclists in fatal crashes involved Teslas suspected of using the Autopilot feature. In both cases, the Teslas—which were different models and years—plowed into the riders from behind. Both crashes happened at night, and both involved cruiser-type motorcycles with low-set, close-together taillights.
motor1.com
If Lucid Air Coupe was real, it would probably look a lot like this
Lucid has burst onto the scene with what has been described (and tested) as one of the most well-rounded and competent premium electric saloons on the market, the Air. It’s been receiving rave reviews for the way it drives, its range, its interior and its understated good looks. In...
motor1.com
European Tesla Model Y amazes in Euro NCAP safety tests
Euro NCAP has released results of safety tests of several new models, out of which many noted top 5-star ratings, but the Tesla Model Y "steals the show." According to the report, the highly anticipated Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y "did not disappoint and shoots to the top of recently published five-star cars."
motor1.com
Watch Tesla vehicle production and deliveries visualised in 3D
Tesla is not only an EV pioneer but the world's largest battery-electric car manufacturer, which accustomed us to amazing and quite consistent growth. Here is a presentation of Tesla vehicle production and deliveries for each year since 2014, in a 3D real scale on a background of a large city.
motor1.com
New Ford Mustang teaser highlights sound of running through the gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on 14 September. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
motor1.com
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen scored his 10th victory of the season at Zandvoort on Sunday after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final safety car restart using fresh tyres.
motor1.com
Genesis GV60 receives 5-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP
The all-new Genesis GV60 received the top 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, basically matching the results of its two E-GMP-based cousins: Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, as well as Genesis GV70 and GV80 models tested last year. The South Korean premium BEV is especially strong in Adult Occupant...
