Rob Havenstein had a great quote on being named a captain

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams voted on captains last week, selecting six players to hold that honor. Four of them – Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford – are returning captains from last year, but Bobby Wagner and Rob Havenstein are first-time captains for the Rams.

Havenstein was thrilled to be voted a captain by his teammates, and he was also humbled. He shared a great quote about it on Sunday when speaking about the honor, saying he sees his picture up there next to “five future Hall of Famers.”

Havenstein earned his captaincy status as a leader in the locker room, helping replace Andrew Whitworth in the offensive line room.

Havenstein has been a staple of the Rams’ offensive line for years, and it’s great to see him be recognized as a leader for Los Angeles in his first season as a captain.

