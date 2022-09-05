ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rams rookies connect with legends in finale of 'Something To Prove'

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams may not be on “Hard Knocks” this year, but they have been taking fans behind the scenes during training camp and the preseason. They started a new series called “Something To Prove” centered around a handful of rookies, following their paths to making the 53-man roster.

On the finale of the online series, Kyren Williams shows off his new apartment in Downtown Los Angeles, which is still being furnished and filled out. Williams also connects with Rams legend Steven Jackson, while rookie cornerback Cobie Durant sits down with another legend: Harold Jackson.

Lance McCutcheon and Russ Yeast also spoke to the youth during a “Rise with the Rams” panel conversation, helping inspire the next generation. Check out the full episode below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

