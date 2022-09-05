Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia Ward 2 weigh incumbents, challengers in primary
In the new Belknap District 6, four incumbents defend their seats against three challengers. Redistricting earlier this year folded Laconia’s Ward 2 in with neighbors Gilford and Gilmanton, currently in districts with Meredith and Alton, respectively. Several of these incumbents have a high profile in current county politics. Though...
laconiadailysun.com
Don Ewing: More oversight needed to watch Gunstock management's spending
To divert attention from the great job that the Belknap County Delegation does for its citizens in Concord and in Belknap County, political opponents hyper-sensationalized the Gunstock situation.
laconiadailysun.com
Northfield police chief appointee withdraws application
NORTHFIELD — Residents who turned out to protest the hiring of a retired Florida police officer to serve as the town’s next police chief still made their feelings known after learning that the candidate had withdrawn his acceptance of the position. Gary Boyer, who said he withdrew his...
laconiadailysun.com
Meet the Democratic Candidates in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH — Voters are invited to meet the Democratic candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library, 4 Holland St. You will get a chance to hear from them, ask questions and express your concerns. There are many changes in the legislative districts...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Grenier: Whatever happened to the old Sheriff Bill Wright?
I have been blessed with three closely related careers. Thirty-three years with the Belknap County Department of Corrections, retiring as superintendent; 18 years with the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group as a negotiator; and currently in my 46th year as a part-time deputy sheriff with the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. I have proudly served seven elected high sheriffs in that time.
laconiadailysun.com
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t be a Jerk.
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns/cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" to get around and have fun while transporting...
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith District 2 candidates stress protecting Gunstock, access to mental health care, energy costs
MEREDITH — Three candidates are making a bid in this year's Republican primary for the two seats in New Hampshire's District 2. All three are first-time racers for the state House, but hope to bring their experience as business owners, mothers and active citizens to their seat.
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Somersworth Indonesian Festival, Aerospace Fest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. MUMS Pop Up Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to...
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
whdh.com
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
laconiadailysun.com
Allyn N. Hodge, 79
LACONIA — Allyn N. Hodge, 79, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with his wife, Eileen, by his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1943, in Wolfeboro, to Eugene and Myrtle Hodge.
manchesterinklink.com
Cashin nominated to become Manchester’s next fire chief
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin was nominated Tuesday night by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the next Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Chief and Manchester Emergency Management Director. Cashin has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
WMUR.com
1 dead in Plymouth incident
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Police released additional information Tuesday about a death that led Plymouth police, Plymouth State University police, New Hampshire State Police and Plymouth firefighters to respond. Officials responded before 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a despondent man. Police said officers spoke with witnesses and then...
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
