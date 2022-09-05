Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Series stacks broken, is there a fix?
I have noticed in the last few months some of my series stacks have broken so all the episodes are spread over my most recent recordings folder. Would a software update fix this? If so how is that done. Do a full reboot (turn the box off, then the power...
TVOvermind
Emilia Clarke Talks About Whether She’s Interested In Doing A Game of Thrones Spin-off Based on Daenerys
To the shock of many, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Jon Snow would get a new spinoff, with the show focusing on the character following the events that transpired after the series finale. Kit Harrington is confirmed to return to the role that made him a household name, though there’s no word on when the show will debut. To recall, Snow ultimately learned that his name was Aegon Targaryen, which could’ve seen the Targaryen claim the Iron Throne. However, Snow never betrayed Daenerys until the mad queen abruptly murdered an entire village to claim the throne for herself finally.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 - meet the queens
First up is London queen Baby. Describing herself as 'London's auto punk princess', she said her drag "is pretty, punk and Black". "I love to represent my culture and I love playing with in the area where Black culture and alternative culture meet," she added. Next up is Birmingham-based queen...
digitalspy.com
Why lost Doctor Who episode made this big change
A Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen co-director has explained why the designs for certain characters were changed. The special release, which was made available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 5, is an animated recreation of 'The Abominable Snowmen' serial, which saw Patrick Troughton's Doctor arrive in 1930s Tibet to take on the Yeti and Great Intelligence.
Rick and Morty fans spot heartbreaking detail in season six premiere
Rick and Morty fans have spotted a detail in the season six premiere that points to a heartbreaking piece of backstory.The popular animated comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, aired the first episode of its sixth season on Sunday (4 Septemevr), with an episode titled “Solaricks”. Spoilers follow for the Rick and Morty season six premiereFollowing on from the end of season five, the episode saw Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland) attempt to reset the co-ordinates for his portal gun, but he accidentally sends himself, Morty and Jerry back to their original universes.As was confirmed last season,...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
digitalspy.com
HBO to fix House of the Dragon's green screen mistake
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. King Viserys Targaryen's pair of green fingers on House of the Dragon will be corrected by HBO. In the Game of Thrones prequel's third episode, 'Second of His Name', the ailing Protector of the Realm passed over a tube of parchment to a soldier, intended for his troublesome brother Daemon out in the Stepstones.
Comments / 1