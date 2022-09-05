To the shock of many, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Jon Snow would get a new spinoff, with the show focusing on the character following the events that transpired after the series finale. Kit Harrington is confirmed to return to the role that made him a household name, though there’s no word on when the show will debut. To recall, Snow ultimately learned that his name was Aegon Targaryen, which could’ve seen the Targaryen claim the Iron Throne. However, Snow never betrayed Daenerys until the mad queen abruptly murdered an entire village to claim the throne for herself finally.

