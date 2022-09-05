Read full article on original website
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
British diplomats make a stop in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - The British made a stop in Texarkana. British Consul General Richard Hyde visited with city leaders at Texas A&M Texarkana as part of his great british tour of Texas. One of the goal's of the trip was to highlight the close economic links that the United Kingdom has with the local region.
Pedron nursing scholarship endowed
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The Gladys Pedron Nursing Endowed Scholarship was recently established at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana by Linda Boulton and her family in memory of her aunt, Gladys Pedron. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student pursuing a degree in Nursing at UAHT. Gladys was born...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates hit the road in final stretch of governor’s race
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.
Leadership Arkansas announces its Class of XXVII; 54 Arkansas leaders selected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 54 Arkansas leaders have been selected for a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. According to a press release, these individuals were chosen to be a part of the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. Leadership Arkansas developed...
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
UAMS Associate Professor to Lead Project That Helps to Address Unconscious Biases in Arkansas Health Care
Sept. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health is conducting trainings to address unconscious biases in health care. The trainings are supported by a $600,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Cindy...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts
In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Flu clinic Sept. 27
PRESCOTT – There will be no mass flu clinic this year. However, in its place the Arkansas Department of Health will be holding statewide community flu clinics. All clinics will be on Sept. 27 this year. In Prescott, the community flu clinic will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Weather permitting, this will be a drive-through clinic, otherwise, vaccinations will be given inside the Potlatch Building.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
Arkansas named one of the states in the US with the highest smoking rates
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the World Health Organization, a high portion of the world's population uses tobacco, in fact, 22.3% of the global population used tobacco. A report done by NiceRx.com, researched which countries and US states have the highest smoking rates and most deaths caused by smoking.
Invasive plant forces emergency action by AGFC during Labor Day weekend
TEXARKANA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia, a fast-spreading nuisance plant that is not native to the United States. Matt Horton, AGFC...
