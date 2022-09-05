ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

British diplomats make a stop in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The British made a stop in Texarkana. British Consul General Richard Hyde visited with city leaders at Texas A&M Texarkana as part of his great british tour of Texas. One of the goal's of the trip was to highlight the close economic links that the United Kingdom has with the local region.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Pedron nursing scholarship endowed

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The Gladys Pedron Nursing Endowed Scholarship was recently established at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana by Linda Boulton and her family in memory of her aunt, Gladys Pedron. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student pursuing a degree in Nursing at UAHT. Gladys was born...
TEXARKANA, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
Natalie Jones
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Election Local#Democrat#Arkansans
whiterivernow.com

Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas

UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Flu clinic Sept. 27

PRESCOTT – There will be no mass flu clinic this year. However, in its place the Arkansas Department of Health will be holding statewide community flu clinics. All clinics will be on Sept. 27 this year. In Prescott, the community flu clinic will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Weather permitting, this will be a drive-through clinic, otherwise, vaccinations will be given inside the Potlatch Building.
PRESCOTT, AR
