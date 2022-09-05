ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Whitewater Express expects uptick of customers ahead of Labor Day

By Amanda Peralta
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Labor Day often symbolizes the end of summer for many and that is no different for Columbus residents and local businesses. Whitewater Express, the local adventure center, is expecting a major uptick of customers on the last summer holiday before heading into the fall.

Luis Tabares, the Operations Manager for Whitewater Express, said the location is expecting 600 customers on Labor Day.

“Labor Day is actually like that final push for summer and we actually get quite a few people. I think today we’re looking at 600 people down the river versus November you might have 100 people a month,” said Tabares.

According to Tabares, there are 600 people pre-registered for activities on Monday but the location is still accepting walk-ins.

He said the most popular activities on Labor Day include the “island rentals” and the rafting tours. Customers with island rentals can kayak from the bottom of Waveshaper Island and down the river without riding through the rapids. The whitewater rafting tours include guided tours through the rapids with tour guides and safety rentals like helmets and rafts.

Tabares said although the end of summer is approaching, the activities will continue at Whitewater Express. He said the whitewater rafting engagement slows down after Labor Day but then ziplining picks up and many customers will participate in ziplining starting in October.

Whitewater Express will be offering whitewater rafting until 5:15 p.m. on Monday and the storefront will close at 7 p.m.

For more information head to their website .

