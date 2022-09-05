Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Eater
This Brooklyn Wine Bar Is Betting Big on Food Pop-Ups — Will it Work?
For a decade, Fernando “Fefo” Aciar has owned Ocafe, a Latin American-infused coffee stalwart of the West Village, but in May of this year, he launched Ostudio at Night, a new restaurant and wine bar in Brooklyn that puts pop-up chefs at the forefront. Located at the border...
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
bkreader.com
MyBKLife Just Opened Its First Brooklyn Storefront
MyBKlife, created in 2018, is both a brand and movement that embraces all that is beautiful, challenging and unique about life in Brooklyn. The brand which got its start as a Twitter hashtag now has opened the doors to its first Brooklyn storefront. Founded by Gina and Steve Brown, the...
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
voguebusiness.com
Willy Wonka of Williamsburg: Inside KidSuper’s 10,000-square-foot creative factory
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Roebling Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is building a complex that he believes will propel his scrappy fashion brand to new heights. The 10,000-square-foot retail space and creative centre is “going to be a physical manifestation of our success”, says Dillane, a sprawling multi-use site that matches the designer and 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner’s ambitions.
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
untappedcities.com
Learn the Secrets of the Chrysler Building
The Chrysler Building is one of the most mystic New York City skyscrapers, often dwarfed but universally loved as one of the most beautiful examples of Art Deco architecture. Compounded by the fact that it is difficult to visit and does not offer tours, the Chrysler Building holds many fascinating secrets.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
matadornetwork.com
The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy
Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
cititour.com
Everything You Need to Know About This Year's NYC Wine & Food Festival
The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is New York City’s premier culinary event. The Festival will celebrate 15 years this October 13–16, 2022, with more than 80 events and over 400 chefs from around the world. A variety of tastings, seminars, intimate dinners, late-night parties and more will take place at locations across the city with 100% of the net proceeds supporting NYCWFF’s mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. through God’s Love We Deliver. To purchase tickets, visit www.nycwff.org.
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
Staten Island Is Getting Its First-Ever Krispy Kreme
According to Silive, Kripsy Kreme will open the borough’s first-ever location near the Staten Island Mall on Tuesday, September 20th. The shop will feature its iconic “Hot Light” technology, so New Yorkers will know when the freshly made doughnuts are ready to devour. Beyond being Staten Island’s very first Krispy Kreme, the special venue will be the only location across the New York state to offer drive-thru service. “We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs,” said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme. “The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts, but also joy. And it’s a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community.” To celebrate the grand opening, Krispy Kreme released in a statement that fortunate customers have the chance to win free doughnuts for an entire year if they get one of the 30 golden tickets available. Additionally, customers can stop by for a free Original Glazed doughnut whenever the Hot Light is on without any purchase necessary through September 27th.
TAKE 5 Top-Prize Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the September...
Eater
NYC Sues Starbucks for Allegedly Firing a Queens Worker in Union Retaliation
As a cross-country wave of unionization takes hold at Starbucks, New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is suing the coffee giant over alleged wrongful termination of a barista at a store in Queens. The New York Post reports that barista Austin Locke was fired from an Astoria location of the chain on July 5, one month after the store’s workers voted to unionize.
