The Hidden Church Conspiracy In Nier Automata Is Now Accessible

Players of Nier Automata were shocked by a shocking revelation a few months earlier. SadFutago persuaded everybody that they had recently found a brand-new secret room that went to an unknown part of Automata in a post to the Nier subreddit. Social networking was a hive of activity for at least a few days as people discussed Automata’s extraordinary ability to keep its secrets hidden for so long.
Vodeo Games, The Company Behind Beast Breaker, Is Closing

The creator of the independent game Beast Breaker, Vodeo Games, has stated that it is closing down due to its inability to find money from investors or publishers. The developer of Vodeo Games alerted followers through the main Vodeo Games Twitter account that it is out of money and cannot continue to support the staff as a whole. As a last-ditch effort, Vodeo has stated that it would continue to work on the Steam version of Beast Breaker in the hopes that it will attract many new players, but the developer won’t be releasing any further games after that. Vodeo then expresses gratitude to the supporters and says it is pleased with everything achieved in the time available.
