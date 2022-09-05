Read full article on original website
This Weekend, Ubisoft Is Rumored To Have A Product Showcase Where Many Assassin’s Creed Titles Would Be Unveiled
Information on the publisher’s intentions has reportedly emerged from a variety of sources, notably Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides. The publisher has been teasering intentions to reveal the fate of Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft Forward, which is coming on September 10. Ubisoft reportedly plans to introduce two significant...
The Hidden Church Conspiracy In Nier Automata Is Now Accessible
Players of Nier Automata were shocked by a shocking revelation a few months earlier. SadFutago persuaded everybody that they had recently found a brand-new secret room that went to an unknown part of Automata in a post to the Nier subreddit. Social networking was a hive of activity for at least a few days as people discussed Automata’s extraordinary ability to keep its secrets hidden for so long.
Vodeo Games, The Company Behind Beast Breaker, Is Closing
The creator of the independent game Beast Breaker, Vodeo Games, has stated that it is closing down due to its inability to find money from investors or publishers. The developer of Vodeo Games alerted followers through the main Vodeo Games Twitter account that it is out of money and cannot continue to support the staff as a whole. As a last-ditch effort, Vodeo has stated that it would continue to work on the Steam version of Beast Breaker in the hopes that it will attract many new players, but the developer won’t be releasing any further games after that. Vodeo then expresses gratitude to the supporters and says it is pleased with everything achieved in the time available.
A Little More Than A Year Into Elyon’s Existence In North America And Europe, Publisher Kakao Games Has Announced Its Intention To End It
The free-to-play MMORPG Elyon is getting ready to close its doors after less than a year of operation online in North America and Europe. Although no purchases can be made and no new material or updates will be made to the game, players can still enjoy the MMO for a few more months.
