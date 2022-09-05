Guyana projects over $1.1 billion from the sale of the country's share of profit oil lifted from two ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs in the Stabroek block. During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO