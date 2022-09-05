Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP
Eni has agreed to acquire BP's business in Algeria, including the In Amenas and In Salah gas-producing concessions. Italian oil and gas giant Eni has agreed to acquire BP’s business in Algeria, including the In Amenas and In Salah gas-producing concessions. Eni bought the entirety of BP’s working interest...
rigzone.com
UK Oil Industry Urges PM to Speed New North Sea Licenses
The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry called on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed the approval of more exploration licenses to help boost domestic fuel supplies. The lobby group identified £26 billion ($30 billion) of potential investments in the North Sea by the end of the decade that would enable the UK to meet about half its demand for oil and gas from domestic supplies. Without these projects, fuel demand would be met increasingly by imports, the group said.
rigzone.com
Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands
Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company Mubadala Petroleum has unveiled a new brand name - Mubadala Energy. The new brand reflects a fresh strategic direction which will see Mubadala Energy build on its contribution to the energy transition by expanding its gas-weighted portfolio in areas such as LNG while exploring new energy sectors including blue hydrogen and carbon capture, the company noted in a statement posted on its website.
rigzone.com
Chariot and Total Eren To Launch Nour Project Feasibility Study
Chariot and the Total Eren consortium are lining up feasibility studies for a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania. A consortium comprising Chariot Limited, the Africa focused transitional energy company and Total Eren, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Paris, will launch feasibility studies in order to co-develop the Nour Project, a large-scale green hydrogen project to be located in Mauritania.
rigzone.com
Santos Gets Two Carbon Capture Permits Off Australia
Santos has been awarded permits to undertake evaluation and appraisal work for the potential storage of CO2 offshore Australia. — Australian energy firm Santos has been awarded permits to undertake evaluation and appraisal work for the potential storage of CO2 in the offshore Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins off Australia.
rigzone.com
Atlas Decom Calls for Protection of UK Decommissioning Supply Chain
Atlas Decom has voiced its concerns over UKCS decommissioning projects landing in European yards at the expense of UK taxpayers. — Atlas Decom (Atlas Marine Decommissioning Services) has called for decommissioning projects on the UKCS to be completed in the UK in order to protect the decommissioning supply chain and UK taxpayers’ money.
rigzone.com
Aggreko Sets Up Energy Transition-Focused Unit
Mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services provider, Aggreko, has moved into energy transition with the establishment of a new business unit. The company has also turned to experienced clean energy industry veterans to lead the Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, business. The power market in the United States has...
rigzone.com
Russian Gas Supply Cuts To Europe Could Lead To Blackouts
If Europe reduces gas demand, it will face a series of unenviable options – from cutting power to its industry to rolling blackouts for consumers. — The European energy sector continues to be shocked by price volatility and uncertainty over energy balances for the coming winter. Power spot prices across Western Europe have climbed to unparalleled levels: daily average prices have traded above $599 per MWh in Germany and $697 per MWh in France, with peak-hour spikes as high as $1,493 per MWh.
rigzone.com
Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
Guyana projects over $1.1 billion from the sale of the country's share of profit oil lifted from two ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs in the Stabroek block. During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
rigzone.com
Transocean Wins Two Drillship Deals Worth Over $180 Million
Transocean has received two contract awards for one of its drillships to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. — Offshore driller Transocean has received two contract awards for one of its drillships to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Transocean said that the rig in question was...
rigzone.com
Oil Rally Dwindles on Renewed Slowdown Fears
Oil dropped as additional Covid-related lockdowns in China heightened risk-off sentiment across markets, halting the rally that followed the OPEC+ meeting earlier this week. Brent crude dropped 3.04% to settle at $92.83 a barrel Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was little changed at $86.88 compared to its Friday settlement; markets in New York didn’t register a closing price on Monday due to the US holiday. Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for customers in Asia from a record as Covid-19 restrictions and sagging economies cool energy demand in the region. Virus-related lockdowns in China spread, reigniting fears of a global slowdown.
rigzone.com
Pantheon Starts Alkaid 2 Completion Ops, Flow Testing In October
Pantheon Resources has commenced completion operations at the Alkaid #2 well on the Alaska North Slope. — Pantheon Resources, the Alaska North Slope focused oil and gas company said the completion operations have commenced at the Alkaid #2 well, as the Nabors 105 rig has been fully demobilized. The...
rigzone.com
Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
rigzone.com
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
rigzone.com
Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
Global oil and gas exploration is set to falter this year as the number of licensed blocks and total acreage fall to near all-time lows. Global oil and gas exploration is set to falter this year as the number of licensed blocks and total acreage fall to near all-time lows as the sector struggles to shake off the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crash, Rystad Energy research shows.
rigzone.com
Gazprom Starts Producing LNG at Plant Near Nord Stream Pipeline
Gazprom PJSC has produced its first liquefied natural gas at a small-scale facility on the Baltic Coast. Gazprom PJSC has produced its first liquefied natural gas at a small-scale facility on the Baltic Coast near the start of the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline to Germany. Two production lines at Portovaya...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia and Europe
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for customers in Asia and Europe as coronavirus lockdowns and sagging economies cool energy demand in the two regions. State-controlled Saudi Aramco lowered its key Arab Light grade for next month’s shipments to Asian refineries from a record to $5.85 a barrel above the Middle Eastern benchmark. That’s a decrease of almost $4 from September.
rigzone.com
Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Gets API Upstream VP Role
The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced the promotion of Cole Ramsey to Vice President of Upstream Policy. As part of his new role, Ramsey will lead the API upstream team, manage API’s upstream committee and spearhead the coordination of upstream oil and natural gas issues across the organization to help advance API’s mission, the API outlined.
rigzone.com
Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs
Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig for a drilling campaign off Equatorial Guinea. — Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
