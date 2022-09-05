Read full article on original website
mvprogress.com
Big Plans For Go-Cart Raceway In M.V.
A local youth mini car racing club has found a permanent home for its monthly racing events. But it will take a good deal of community involvement and public support to get the new space up and running for the kids. The Southern Nevada Racing Association (SNRA) has been operating...
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Celebrates Opening of Tagg-N-Go Express Car Wash
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the official opening of the new Tagg-N-Go Car Wash location in Mesquite. A crowd of about 30 people attended the event on Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, to watch St. George entrepreneurs Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkins cut the ribbon on the company’s newest location at 160 Falcon Ridge Pkwy.
890kdxu.com
Heavy Traffic Slows I-15 To A Crawl Between St. George and Mesquite
(Littlefield, AZ) -- Traffic heading south on Interstate 15 moved at a crawl last evening. The traffic through the Virgin River Gorge was moving around five-miles-an-hour from St. George to Mesquite. No accidents were reported, just a lot of people leaving the area. Northbound traffic was not impacted.
Mesquite Local News
The September issue of Mesquite Monthly is out
The September issue of Mesquite Monthly is on the newsracks all around Mesquite. However, due to a printers error, the final four pages of the issue are missing. This includes the last page of the Community Calendar, the Puzzles page and ads for Budget Blinds and P3 Health Partners Medical Group.
8newsnow.com
5th Annual Rib Fest at Casablanca Resort & Casino
This weekend, head out to Casablanca Resort & Casino for their annual Rib Fest from September 9th-11th. This family friendly event is free to attend. For more information visit casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq/
Mesquite Local News
Annual Remember 9/11 Tribute
The Exchange Club of Mesquite will not be conducting an outdoor ceremony in front of City Hall on September 11 this year, but instead will offer a special tribute as part of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at 5:00 PM in the Council Chambers at Mesquite City Hall.
Mesquite Local News
Building Permits – August 2022
There were 189 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in August, with a total value of $26.9 million. This is a decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 195 permits, but with an decreased value at $8.8 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city...
Mesquite Local News
