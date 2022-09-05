ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries

A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
Solo Staking on Ethereum and Earning Rewards Using Infura After The Merge

Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (dubbed The Merge) is easily the most significant and anticipated improvement of the blockchain network since its genesis in 2015. The Merge has been in the works for as long as Ethereum has been live, and it will occur at Total Terminal Difficulty (TTD) 58750000000000000000000, or somewhere between .
Why is Ethereum Classic up by more than 27% on Tuesday?

Ethereum Classic is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. ETC, the native coin of the Ethereum Classic blockchain, is up by more than 27% in the last 24 hours. Thus, making it the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Days Before the Merge

Binance.US, the U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a high-yield staking service for Ethereum (ETH) just days before the long-awaited merge. Binance US Launches ETH Staking. In a blog post on September 7, Binance.US announced the launch of its Ethereum (ETH) staking service, which offers...
Merge Momentum: Ethereum Sets New 2022 High Against Bitcoin

The Ethereum Merge is fast approaching, and the anticipation around the upgrade has led to some interesting happenings in the crypto sector. It has propelled the price of the digital assets to new highs, even with the downtrend, holding its value better than most of the market. Ethereum has now marked another new high ahead of its long-awaited Merge. This time around, it is a win against the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
