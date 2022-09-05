Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
u.today
September 13 Is Crucial Date for Cryptocurrency Market and Not Only Because of Ethereum Merge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September
ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CoinTelegraph
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries
A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
Solo Staking on Ethereum and Earning Rewards Using Infura After The Merge
Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (dubbed The Merge) is easily the most significant and anticipated improvement of the blockchain network since its genesis in 2015. The Merge has been in the works for as long as Ethereum has been live, and it will occur at Total Terminal Difficulty (TTD) 58750000000000000000000, or somewhere between .
geekwire.com
Seattle startup raises $13.5M to help developers build AI-driven applications on the blockchain
From movie recommendations to chatbots, artificial intelligence-powered applications are deeply ingrained in the modern web experience. But building those same features for a so-called Web3 business — such as adding an Amazon-like product recommendation feature to an NFT marketplace — is complex and costly. Seattle-based Spice AI, which...
coinjournal.net
Why is Ethereum Classic up by more than 27% on Tuesday?
Ethereum Classic is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. ETC, the native coin of the Ethereum Classic blockchain, is up by more than 27% in the last 24 hours. Thus, making it the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Can’t Compete With Bitcoin (BTC) as a Digital Gold – Here’s Why
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum (ETH) can’t compete with Bitcoin (BTC) as digital gold as the top smart contract platform was never designed to be a bare form of money. In a new interview with Laura Shin on the Unchained podcast, Hayes says that Ethereum is solving...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
investing.com
Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Days Before the Merge
Binance.US, the U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a high-yield staking service for Ethereum (ETH) just days before the long-awaited merge. Binance US Launches ETH Staking. In a blog post on September 7, Binance.US announced the launch of its Ethereum (ETH) staking service, which offers...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Now Below $19K as Merge-Fueled Ethereum Classic Hype Unwinds
Price Point: Bitcoin approaches 2022 lows, sliding below $19K for the first time in months, as fears of hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy continue to haunt traditional markets. Market Moves: Even in a bear market, bitcoin’s share of the overall crypto market capitalization is shrinking. This article originally appeared...
NEWSBTC
Merge Momentum: Ethereum Sets New 2022 High Against Bitcoin
The Ethereum Merge is fast approaching, and the anticipation around the upgrade has led to some interesting happenings in the crypto sector. It has propelled the price of the digital assets to new highs, even with the downtrend, holding its value better than most of the market. Ethereum has now marked another new high ahead of its long-awaited Merge. This time around, it is a win against the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
