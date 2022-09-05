Read full article on original website
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
Watchdog finds 'toxic' culture in Manx hospital A&E
There is a "toxic" culture of bullying and blame in the Isle of Man's emergency department at Noble's Hospital, an inspection has found. The Care Quality Commission's report said it was a "significant concern" along with "ineffective" staff training and medicine storage systems. Manx Care's director of nursing Paul Moore...
Patients moved from Lanarkshire hospital ward after fungus found
Patients are to be moved from a haematology ward at a hospital in North Lanarkshire after traces of aspergillus were found in the ventilation system. Traces of the fungus were identified during planned work to upgrade ventilators on ward 16 at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie. The "vulnerable" patients, who...
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
Nursery worker, 21, died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for liver transplant, inquest hears
A nursery worker died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for a liver transplant, an inquest heard. Katie Horne, 21, died on April 11 2020, just over a month after she first visited the Princess Royal Hospital in West Sussex with jaundice, dark urine, tiredness and cramps. She was...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
More than 10,000 people will die this winter due to rising energy bills in ‘humanitarian crisis’, NHS boss warns
NHS Chiefs have warned that more than 10,000 Brits could die this winter as they turn off heaters because of rocketing bills. The NHS Confederation, a group representing trusts across Britain, wrote to Nadhim Zahawi today, pleading with the Chancellor to do more to tackle eye watering bills. The group...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Baby who started breathing weeks after being declared ‘brain dead’ prompts calls for a review of testing
A SERIOUSLY sick baby who was declared brain dead by medics started breathing on his own just days later. The “horrible error” in judgement has prompted health chiefs to review the test used by NHS hospitals to determine whether or not patients are brain dead. Brain death is...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Woman forced to put down all five dogs after contracting ultra-rare disease in UK first
One devastated dog-lover was put in an agonising position when she had to put down her five beloved dogs after they contracted an incredibly rare disease. Wendy Hayes, 61, had just started fostering a Belarusian rescue dog when she and her other four canine companions contracted Brucella canis from the infected pup.
