German Shepherd Ready for 'Spooky Season' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A German shepherd named Storm has gone viral for wearing a hilarious spider costume ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, making the internet "laugh out loud." On Monday, the dog's owner, under the username brandonandstorm2, shared a video of Storm admiring his costume in the toilet mirror, with a caption that said: "Spooky season is near!"
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
