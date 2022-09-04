Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Daniel Radcliffe and Accordions Get Big Applause at the ‘Weird’ TIFF Premiere
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opened the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, where hopeful audience members started lining up over two hours before the midnight screening, some in their best Hawaiian print shirts and curly wigs. There were also at least two accordions waiting in line. Weird, which “Weird Al” Yankovic co-wrote with director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley) and produced, stars Daniel Radcliffe as a subversive version of Yankovic, seen in the trailer shirtless, swilling whiskey onstage and entertaining Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) in between accordion riffs. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Swimmers' Review: A Crowdpleasing...
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
George Riley: Running in Waves review – gorgeous, softly futuristic R&B
On her debut mixtape, last year’s Interest Rates, A Tape, west London musician George Riley collaborated with producer Oliver Palfreyman to created a sonic realm where jazz, R&B and jungle melded together. Throughout, Riley offered wry and thoughtful lyricism, her voice forthright but silky. Running in Waves is Riley’s...
End of the Road review – Queen Latifah finds a dead end in clumsy Netflix thriller
Some authentic moments of racial tension aside, this derivative and trope-heavy trip isn’t worth taking
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the best quotes from Queen Elizabeth II
Throughout her decades-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II imparted many words of wisdom and advice, often with grace and a sharp sense of humour.Her Majesty, who died on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, was the longest-serving British monarch ever. She broke the record set by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria, who was on the throne for almost 64 years.Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of service since she first acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952. As we reflect on Her Majesty’s life, we’ve...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The world is paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.She marked 70 years on the throne in 2022, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She saw a great deal in that time, seen a whole raft of Prime Ministers into office and overseen huge changes in society.With all the things she lived through, and all of the places she’d been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0