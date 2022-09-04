Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E Preston
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E Preston
Related
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NBC12
NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Campus police at Norfolk State and Old Dominion Universities want to assure parents they are doing everything they can to keep students safe. WVEC reports, that this comes after someone shot seven people at a house party near ODU over the weekend. The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19 and injured five others.
Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
WAVY News 10
Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech
Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents left with fewer grocery shopping options after Family Dollar fire in Norfolk
After a recent fire in Norfolk, there are fewer grocery shopping options for residents in a neighborhood that already had limited businesses.
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Charges pending against 4 girls after burglary at Hampton elementary school
The suspects are four girls, age 7 from Gloucester, 10 from Chesapeake, 10 from Hampton, and 12 from Chesapeake. Police say the charges are pending.
Deadly crash involving Amtrak train in Virginia
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Norfolk
A man was sent to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
Virginia Beach Police search for men involved in shooting on Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Comments / 0