Blacksburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Campus police at Norfolk State and Old Dominion Universities want to assure parents they are doing everything they can to keep students safe. WVEC reports, that this comes after someone shot seven people at a house party near ODU over the weekend. The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19 and injured five others.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WAVY News 10

Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
BLACKSBURG, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
NORFOLK, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC

