ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

These 10 housing markets are overdue for a price drop, analysts say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9frN_0hivl8D900

(NEXSTAR) – Between high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in 10 U.S. cities.

Real estate has been red-hot the past year. CoreLogic found in its most recent analysis that prices jumped more than 18% nationwide from June 2021 to June 2022. And some states saw prices jump by even more — Tennessee saw an increase of 25.8%, and Florida saw whopping 31.8% year-over-year price growth.

CoreLogic expects a much cooler year ahead, forecasting prices around the country to go up about 4% by June of next year.

New list of ‘best value’ colleges released: Is your alma mater on it?

“Though annual appreciation was still strong, it slowed from the previous month for the second consecutive month, reflecting reduced buyer demand in part due to higher mortgage rates and worries about a slowing economy,” the report reads.

In some areas, the analysts are actually expecting prices to fall. CoreLogic told Nexstar it expects the below 10 metro areas to see price drops over the next year. (The list is ranked with the highest risk of price drops at the top — not necessarily the largest drops.)

  1. Bend-Redmond, Oregon
  2. Longview, Washington
  3. Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington
  4. Bellingham, Washington
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington
  7. Grants Pass, Oregon
  8. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
  9. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida
  10. Olympia-Tumwater, Washington

Northwestern states dominate the list, with several areas in Oregon, Washington and Idaho ranking in the top 10.

Here’s how much student loan forgiveness you’ll receive, and when you’ll see it

The only non-Northwestern locale included in the top 10 is the Florida panhandle metro area including Crestview, Fort Walton and Destin. The median home price in the city of Destin is $655,000, according to Zillow data. But if CoreLogic’s forecast pans out, a beachside home there could soon be just a bit cheaper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car splits in half in crash in Lower Valley; three injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night. The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
KTSM

Littering offender accused of assaulting EPPD officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While trying to detain an offender, two officers from the Central Regional Command were assaulted yesterday afternoon in south central El Paso. Suspect identified as 27-year-old Angel Eduardo Zamora was seen littering which is a nuisance issue that affects the quality of life for merchants and visitors to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Price Drop#Corelogic#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar
KTSM

Man arrested for shaking; throwing 3-month-old child

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child. According to the affidavit, a three-month-old child was in the care of Samuel Benjamin Jeter on Aug. 17, while at a residence located at 2918 J.F.K. Drive. While in Jeter’s care, the child began […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

Judge to decide whether to bring D.A. to trial for removal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Application for citation is now on the judge’s desk who needs to decide whether to issue the citation to remove district attorney Yvonne Rosales or deny it. Attorney Omar Carmona, petitioner for removal of D.A. Rosales, filed an application for citation over the weekend, which is the next step after […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Lordsburg man arrested for fatally hitting construction worker, fleeing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Lordsburg man for allegedly striking and killing a construction worker with his car along Interstate 10 near Deming and leaving the scene. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The initial investigation showed that a Ford van, driven by Raymond […]
LORDSBURG, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTSM

BMW starts production of fuel cells for hydrogen-electric X5

(Motor Authority) — BMW recently started production of hydrogen fuel cells that will eventually be used in the powertrains of a limited run of hydrogen-electric BMW X5 SUVs. The SUVs will be used for test and demonstration purposes, and won’t be for sale. A hydrogen-electric vehicle is essentially an EV that uses a hydrogen fuel […]
CARS
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy