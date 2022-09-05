Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Dennis Guthrie appreciated being a golf dad, but his real gift came as a fun-loving family man
QUINCY — I laughed. Dennis Guthrie didn’t. My mind immediately began thinking, “What’s wrong?”. Seated together on a bench near the 18th green at Quincy Country Club as the Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame boys golf teams neared the end of their Ryder Cup match early in the 2007 season, Guthrie and I chatted about golf, his sons and of course the St. Louis Cardinals.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
muddyriversports.com
JWCC Show-Me Spotlight: Pressure to perform brings out best in Canton’s Gorrell
CANTON, Mo. — Freddie Mercury and David Bowie sang about it. Madison Gorrell embraces it. The pressure of being under pressure brings out the best in the Canton two-sport athlete, who excels at both softball and soccer. It is what is guiding her post-high school path. Gorrell plans to...
muddyrivernews.com
Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
muddyriversports.com
Registration deadline for indoor horseshoe league in Hannibal set for Sept. 12
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 45th annual indoor horseshoe league, sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation, will begin play Sunday, Sept. 18. Games will be played each Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Registration for the league continues through Sept. 12. The cost is $40...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022
Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
muddyriversports.com
JWCC Prairie State Profile: From golf course to broadcast booth, Macomb’s Keene remains focused on community impact
MACOMB, Ill. — Justice Keene always understood golf to be an individual sport. What he has come to embrace and relish is the team aspect of the game. When you’re playing alongside golfers you respect, trust and have a bonafide bond with, the team result becomes as important, if not more, than the individual score.
muddyriversports.com
First ‘Recreation for All: Disabled Athletes in Action’ event set for Sept. 25 at WIU
MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University will host the inaugural “Recreation for All: Disabled Athletes in Action” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Donald S. Spencer Student Recreation Center. The WIU Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration is partnering with Campus Recreation and the...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
muddyrivernews.com
Fall Festival of Country Music coming to Hannibal’s Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Fall Festival of Country Music will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The show will feature music performed by Memory Lane, which includes Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance, Sue Taylor and Gregg Cornelius and special guests.
muddyrivernews.com
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing burglary charges agrees to 15-year sentence as part of plea, then changes mind
QUINCY — A Quincy man scheduled to accept to a plea agreement Tuesday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court changed his mind. Zachary Laffey, 28, appeared before Judge John Wooleyhan with public defender Vanessa Pratt. Todd Eyler, Adams County assistant state’s attorney, told Wooleyhan an agreement had been reached for Laffey to plead guilty to five counts of burglary — all Class 2 felonies — and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon — a Class 3 felony.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
977wmoi.com
Teen Charged After Threat Made Towards Staff at Burlington High School
At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.
muddyriversports.com
QND’s Schreacke verbally commits to play basketball at Mizzou
QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke figured Wednesday’s trip to Columbia, Mo., for an official visit with the University of Missouri women’s basketball program might end with giving Tigers coach Robin Pingeton a verbal commitment. “I was thinking about it a lot and just waiting for the right moment,”...
muddyriversports.com
Dominant run on Hoing’s serve sends QND volleyball team to 10th straight victory
QUINCY — As each Emma Hoing topspin serve befuddled the Rushville-Industry volleyball players, the Quincy Notre Dame advantage grew more insurmountable. “It’s kind of fun,” said Hoing, the junior outside hitter who enjoyed a nine-point run on her serve during the second set of Wednesday night’s match at The Pit. “I just want to keep going and going.”
muddyrivernews.com
Request to increase Jason Priest’s bond to $100,000 denied, but judge places him on electronic surveillance
QUINCY — An Adams County judge denied a request from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office to modify Jason Priest’s bond, but she ordered Priest to be placed on GPS electronic surveillance monitoring. Priest, 50, now has 12 separate cases pending against him, and the state’s...
