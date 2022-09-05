ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyriversports.com

Schuckman: Dennis Guthrie appreciated being a golf dad, but his real gift came as a fun-loving family man

QUINCY — I laughed. Dennis Guthrie didn’t. My mind immediately began thinking, “What’s wrong?”. Seated together on a bench near the 18th green at Quincy Country Club as the Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame boys golf teams neared the end of their Ryder Cup match early in the 2007 season, Guthrie and I chatted about golf, his sons and of course the St. Louis Cardinals.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
County
Adams County, IL
City
Farmer City, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belleville, IL
State
Kentucky State
City
Tennessee, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022

Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Wallace
Person
Michael Goodwin
Person
Nick Hoffman
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man facing burglary charges agrees to 15-year sentence as part of plea, then changes mind

QUINCY — A Quincy man scheduled to accept to a plea agreement Tuesday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court changed his mind. Zachary Laffey, 28, appeared before Judge John Wooleyhan with public defender Vanessa Pratt. Todd Eyler, Adams County assistant state’s attorney, told Wooleyhan an agreement had been reached for Laffey to plead guilty to five counts of burglary — all Class 2 felonies — and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon — a Class 3 felony.
QUINCY, IL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
977wmoi.com

Teen Charged After Threat Made Towards Staff at Burlington High School

At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyriversports.com

QND’s Schreacke verbally commits to play basketball at Mizzou

QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke figured Wednesday’s trip to Columbia, Mo., for an official visit with the University of Missouri women’s basketball program might end with giving Tigers coach Robin Pingeton a verbal commitment. “I was thinking about it a lot and just waiting for the right moment,”...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyriversports.com

Dominant run on Hoing’s serve sends QND volleyball team to 10th straight victory

QUINCY — As each Emma Hoing topspin serve befuddled the Rushville-Industry volleyball players, the Quincy Notre Dame advantage grew more insurmountable. “It’s kind of fun,” said Hoing, the junior outside hitter who enjoyed a nine-point run on her serve during the second set of Wednesday night’s match at The Pit. “I just want to keep going and going.”
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy