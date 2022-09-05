Read full article on original website
JessyBoo
3d ago
May her guardian Angels be guiding & watching over her & God willing she is found soon! My prayers are with her & her family!
One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car. The driver was seen passing by...
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
Orlando police search for gunman after person shot during carjacking in Baldwin Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to track down the person who shot someone in Baldwin Park and stole their car. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The search for the gunman...
volusiasheriff.org
VSO Detectives Seek 2 Men in Severe Beating of Lake Mary Man
Laura Williams, Office of " VSO Detectives Seek Father, Son Suspects After Man Was Severely Beaten. Volusia sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help to locate two suspects -- a father and his son -- wanted for severely beating a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.
WESH
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on crime scene investigation at Rockledge home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood. Officers are set to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday. Channel 9 has reached...
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
click orlando
Orange City man killed in freak accident
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill. [TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile...
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
fox35orlando.com
13-year-old Orlando teen reported missing by family
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl from Orlando has been reported missing according to the Orlando Police Department. Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on August 28. Police said she was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando. Police ask that if you...
Reports of shots fired on campus at Winter Springs High School deemed to be unfounded
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after officials said they received a report of shots fired on campus. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as Winter Springs Police and Seminole County Deputies converged on the school. Parents of Winter Springs...
Lake Wales police name 21-year-old as gunman, victim in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter and victim of the Aug. 28 shooting at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments, according to police. Camron Salas reportedly shot an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with a handgun during an argument. Police in a statement...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, 2 left the scene
ORLANDO, Fla. - A person crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Thursday morning was killed after being hit by three vehicles, two of which fled the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and was not...
