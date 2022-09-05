Read full article on original website
Related
middlebury.edu
2022-23 Women's Golf Season Preview
The Middlebury women’s golf team begins the fall portion of its 2022-23 season on Saturday, September 10 in New York. The Panthers finished as the runner-up during the NESCAC Qualifier in the fall and posted a third-place effort at the spring NESCAC Championships. Katie Murphy, Audrey Tir, Elizabeth Kenter,...
middlebury.edu
Volleyball Opens Season with Straight Sets Victory at Saint Michael’s
The Middlebury Volleyball team began its season with a resounding straight-sets victory over in-state opponent Saint Michael's. Katie Kraczkowsky led the Panthers with a career-high 10 kills. HIGHLIGHTS. The first set of the match was a back and forth affair, before Middlebury began to pull away. Knotted at 11-11, the...
middlebury.edu
Top-Ranked Field Hockey Blanks Castleton
Seven different players scored for Middlebury as the top-ranked Panthers cruised to an 8-0 win at Castleton. Middlebury finished the contest with a 51-0 shots advantage and a 15-4 edge in penalty corners. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers scored twice in the opening quarter, as Audrey Lazar made it 2-0 with a...
middlebury.edu
#8 Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Mount Saint Mary In Season Opener
The eighth-ranked Middlebury men's soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 shutout over visiting Mount Saint Mary. Tyler Payne tallied the Panther's lone goal of the game. Gavin Randolph recorded the first shot of the game with just 3:29 elapsed. He rifled a shot from 10 yards out, but Knights' goaltender Caesar Martinez dove to his right to deny the chance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
middlebury.edu
Header Goal By Sophia Cole Powers #23 Panthers Past Beacons
The #23 Middlebury women's soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 victory over UMass.-Boston. The Panthers were powered by Sophia Cole's first career goal. Middlebury got on the scoreboard just 7:53 into the contest. Emma Binks sent a cross from the right corner that Cole redirected with her head into the back of the net for the 1-0 edge.
middlebury.edu
Faculty and Staff Authors Publish Notable List of Works
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Middlebury College faculty and staff authors have again put forth a slate of books representing a diversity of interests and scholarship. The resulting works were published in 2021, an especially arduous period of time as the world faced daily stresses related to the pandemic. “It is...
Comments / 0