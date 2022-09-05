The #23 Middlebury women's soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 victory over UMass.-Boston. The Panthers were powered by Sophia Cole's first career goal. Middlebury got on the scoreboard just 7:53 into the contest. Emma Binks sent a cross from the right corner that Cole redirected with her head into the back of the net for the 1-0 edge.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO