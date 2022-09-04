ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

scsuowls.com

Volleyball Sweeps Dominican

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team swept Dominican University, 3-0, at Pelz Gymnasium. With the win, the Owls improved to 6-4 on the season, while the Chargers fell to 1-5. Match Leaders. Sara Enright (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Gabriela Gaibur (Monroe, N.Y.) were the offensive leaders...
RIVER FOREST, IL
hk-now.com

Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!

Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
HADDAM, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

TikTok Titans Take Less-Traveled Road

Two TikTok phenoms concerned with pedestrian safety set out from the outskirts of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Sunday morning — with the intention of spotlighting one of New Haven’s, and the state of Connecticut’s, most dangerous stretches while on a viral walk. “In 2020 there were unfortunately...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
WATERBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy

BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT

