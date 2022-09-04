Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Fairfield County sports fans prohibited from yelling names, numbers of players during games
With the local high school sports season about to begin, officials are announcing strict new spectator rules. The first game of the season is Thursday at Central High School in Bridgeport, where the new initiative No Names, No Numbers will take place. The Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference says they...
scsuowls.com
Volleyball Sweeps Dominican
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team swept Dominican University, 3-0, at Pelz Gymnasium. With the win, the Owls improved to 6-4 on the season, while the Chargers fell to 1-5. Match Leaders. Sara Enright (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Gabriela Gaibur (Monroe, N.Y.) were the offensive leaders...
hk-now.com
Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!
Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigate assault near Yale campus as hate crime
New Haven police are investigating an assault near Yale University's campus as a hate crime.
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok Titans Take Less-Traveled Road
Two TikTok phenoms concerned with pedestrian safety set out from the outskirts of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Sunday morning — with the intention of spotlighting one of New Haven’s, and the state of Connecticut’s, most dangerous stretches while on a viral walk. “In 2020 there were unfortunately...
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
NewsTimes
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead. The lounge will also be closed until further notice. Waterbury Police Chief...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
newhavenarts.org
Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy
BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Comments / 0