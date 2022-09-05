Read full article on original website
Indians get first win; beat Junction City with comeback
PHOTO COURTESY KADEN DINKLE (HAYS HIGH) The Hays High football team has a new look this season. In years past, the Indians had players like Jaren Kanak (Oklahoma), Gavin Meyers (Kansas State), Gaven Haselhorst (Transfer at Fort Hays), and Roy Moroni (Fort Hays). This year the team might not have the “star” names that they used to have, but the program got a big win versus an I-70 foe in Junction City this past Friday night. Hays rolled past the Bluejays 33-2.
Smith scores twice in Tigers’ win
Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday (Sep. 4), moving to 3-0 in history against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith made an impressive debut as he scored both Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1.
Women’s soccer remains undefeated
The Fort Hays State women’s soccer team won 1-0 over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Monday (Sept. 5). The Tigers scored on a corner kick in the first half to take the lead and the defense kept the Rangers out of shooting position to secure the win and their third shutout of the season. FHSU improved to 3-0-1 on the year and NWOSU took its first loss of the year falling to 2-1-1. Fort Hays State made its presence known on offense in the first half taking 11 shots and placing three on goal. The game-winning goal came fromGracen Chaney as she expertly bent a corner kick between the posts where it bounced off of the keeper’s mitts into the net. The Tiger defense locked down the Rangers holding them to only three shots in the first half with none of them on target.
Volleyball goes 2-2 during weekend
DENTON, Texas – The Fort Hays State volleyball team wrapped up its non-conference schedule Saturday (Sept. 3) with one win and one loss at the Denton Volleyfest. The Tigers made quick work of Ouachita Baptist in the first match of the day before falling in four sets against Northwestern Oklahoma State in the weekend finale.
Women’s soccer wins over Rangers
The Fort Hays State women’s soccer team looked to start a two-game win streak against the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers on Monday, and after an unassisted goal by Gracen Chaney, the Tigers won the game 1-0. The Tigers are in a good position compared to last season. With four...
Hammond advocates for FHSU funding
Kansas House District 111 candidate Ed Hammond held another campaign event at Defiance Brewery on Tuesday. Hammond’s campaign has three main focuses: Medicaid expansion, K-12 education and funding for Fort Hays State University and Tuesday’s event focused specifically on funding for Fort Hays State University. “The purpose of...
