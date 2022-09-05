The Fort Hays State women’s soccer team won 1-0 over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Monday (Sept. 5). The Tigers scored on a corner kick in the first half to take the lead and the defense kept the Rangers out of shooting position to secure the win and their third shutout of the season. FHSU improved to 3-0-1 on the year and NWOSU took its first loss of the year falling to 2-1-1. Fort Hays State made its presence known on offense in the first half taking 11 shots and placing three on goal. The game-winning goal came fromGracen Chaney as she expertly bent a corner kick between the posts where it bounced off of the keeper’s mitts into the net. The Tiger defense locked down the Rangers holding them to only three shots in the first half with none of them on target.

