Best Video Recovery Software & Methods for Windows PC
Undoubtedly losing your essential data is always stressful, especially when these are important video files that you have gathered to capture your best memories. To recover your lost or corrupted video files, you can take the help of a video recovery tool. However, when choosing the best video recovery tool, you must consider essential features like multiple scan options, several data loss solutions, preview and restore options, and multiple device compatibility. This post looks at some of Windows’s best and top video recovery software and methods. All these are free.
Outlook Lite vs Outlook for Android: How do they compare?
Microsoft has finally released Outlook Lite for Android devices, and from what we can tell, it performs quite well. From our understanding, Outlook Lite is not vastly different from the regular Outlook app for Android, but the differences are big enough to discuss. As the name suggests, the Outlook Lite...
Cannot save Excel file to a Network Drive
We often use Network Drives for Team Collaboration and save various documents, including Microsoft Excel files. However, there are times when you are unable to save Excel files to the shared network drives. And whenever you try saving your Excel file to the network drive, it throws up an error showing the message “Your changes could not be saved”. The error message you see could be:
Fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage
Some Windows computers became slow and unresponsive, and when the user started probing for the cause, they discovered that a process called ctfmon.exe or CTF Loader is consuming high computer resources. Usually, when this happens user tries to close the program, this process is associated with, but in this case, the victims could not fathom which app the CTF Loader is related to. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you need to fix CTF Loader High CPU, Memory or Disk usage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to set up Office apps and Outlook email on iPhone and iPad
Microsoft has made it possible to work remotely from any place and from any device with few apps. Two such apps are Outlook for iOS and Office app for iOS. These two apps let users create, edit and share their files (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and also manage their emails. Let us see how to set up Office apps and Outlook email on iPhones and iPad.
Visual Studio, Unable to start program, Access is denied
While debugging a program, if you get Unable to Start program, Access is denied error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. This error may occur in Visual Studio 2019 as well as Visual Studio 2022. Whether you get this issue on Windows 11, Windows 10, or any other older versions, you can go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue.
Error 8004AD43 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox has a lot of popularity among gamers and their communities. There are many games that you can play on Xbox for free and subscriptions. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and developments on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to hook gamers and other users to it. Some users are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with code 8004AD43 while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and buy your favorite games or features.
File Explorer is not highlighting selected files and folders
When we select files and folders in File Explorer, Windows highlights them. This lets us know which files and folders are selected. What if File Explorer does not highlight the selected files and folders? Some users have experienced this issue on their systems. In this article, we will see what you can do if File Explorer is not highlighting selected files and folders to fix the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Convert a low-resolution logo to a high-resolution vector graphic in Photoshop
Photoshop is one of the top graphic software on the market. Photoshop has surprising capabilities that professionals and hobbyists enjoy. You can convert a low-resolution logo to a high-resolution vector graphic in Photoshop. Photoshop is supposed to be for raster color but here is another surprise, it can also do some amount of vector graphic. A raster graphic is made up of pixels and will these pixels will start to show if the image gets too big. A vector graphic is made up of lines, shapes, and mathematical calculations, this enables them to keep their quality regardless of how big or small they get.
UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005)
Some users are not able to play the games that use the UnityPlayer.dll file. According to them, the games keep crashing because of the Access Violation error. UnityPlayer.dll is a Dynamic Link Library that is responsible for generating 3D materials for games and animated characters. It is developed by Payload Studios. On viewing the error log in the Event Viewer, they saw the UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005) error message. If the games that use UnityPlayer.dll crash on your system due to the access violation error, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
Outlook cannot download the RSS content [Fixed]
If an RSS Feed cannot be added to the Outlook client on Windows 11/10, or if you see error messages while updating the RSS feed saying that Outlook cannot download the RSS content, then this post may be able to help you. You may see the following error messages:. Outlook...
Steam error accepting this trade offer 11, 15, 16, 25, 26, 28
In this post, we will help you fix the Steam error accepting this trade offer 11, 15, 16, 25, 26, or 28 on a Windows 11/10 computer. Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms where users can create games, discuss, and play games. The feature to trade on Steam is also there where users can trade in-game items, trade extra copies of games (also known as Steam Gifts) to get rid of duplicate items and get new items in replacement, etc. You can trade with any of your friends or Steam users. While Steam trading works smoothly most of the time, sometimes the users face different errors while accepting a trade offer along with an error code. The error message for a Steam trade offer may look like this:
Gaming features aren’t available for Windows desktop or File Explorer
Microsoft is trying to make Windows and Xbox more cohesive. In that quest, it integrated features such as Game mode and Game bar in Windows 11/10 computers. However, they are not perfect. According to some users, the recording option in Game Bar is not working and gives the following error message:
Microsoft 365 Groups not visible in Outlook Client or On The Web
Microsoft 365 Groups is a service that works with the Microsoft 365 tools such as Outlook. However, one of the most significant issues reported with the service is that the Microsoft 365 groups are not visible in Outlook. This post looks at the possible solution that will help users to make the Microsoft 365 Groups visible and use them efficiently.
Xbox not detecting external storage [Fixed]
Just like any other gaming console, Xbox comes with limited storage. As a result, if you want to keep all your games intact, you need to use external storage. However, sometimes you may face issues like Xbox not detecting external storage. And it is a serious issue, especially if you have your games and other media files. This post will guide you on what you can do when Xbox does not recognize the external hard drive.
How to change High Contrast Theme back to normal in Windows 11/10
Windows 11 and Windows 10 has an option called Contrast Themes. This is an accessibility feature that introduces high contrast themes. These themes are highly photosensitive. While such high contrast themes could be helpful for those with low vision, they strain the eyes of users with normal vision. If by chance, your theme has changed, and you wish to change High Contrast Theme back to normal in Windows 10/11, then please read through this article.
How to use Steam Achievement Manager
Unlocking Steam Achievements can be fun, but some achievements are difficult to acquire. Whenever you come across such elusive achievements, there is no need to give up because there are ways to get things running in your favor. The idea here is to use the Steam Achievement Manager (SAM) to...
Fix Profile Error on Microsoft Edge
Edge is becoming a trend among users after Microsoft switched to the Chromium engine. The new Microsoft Edge has an array of enhanced features, such as multitasking on the web, seamless browser sync, extensions support, immersive reader support, and tracking prevention. It also comes with multiple profile support. Those who use Edge as their default browser may create separate profiles for work and personal use. This makes it convenient to manage passwords, bookmarks, and other settings for different email accounts.
How to get YouTube Channel RSS feed
There was a time in the life of YouTube when the platform supported RSS feeds. Interested viewers could easily subscribe to a channel in order to get the latest video updates directly to their RSS favorite reader. Those days are long gone since the folks at Google have made it increasingly difficult to subscribe to YouTube channels via RSS.
Apps move to the right or left when launching a full-screen game or app
When launching a game or full-screen app, if another app is moving to a different location, this post will help you resolve it. Most games launch in full screen for the experience. However, if the rest of the apps move to the right or left, the experience is annoying. So let’s figure out how to fix the problem.
