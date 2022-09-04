The No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers open their season with a Labor Day night matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Georgia Tech, with a few units on this Clemson team having a lot to prove this Monday.

As we all know and have heard time and time again, the Tigers struggled last season. Heading into the season with college football playoff aspirations, an underwhelming 10-3 season had them miss the playoff for the first time since it started back in 2014.

Injuries definitely played a significant factor in the Tigers’ struggles, though a few units struggled throughout the season regardless of the injury woes the team dealt with. With their season opener just a day away, these groups have an opportunity to start the season off on the right track and perform week one for the team.

Here’s a look at the Clemson units with the most to prove against Georgia Tech.

Quarterbacks

Syndication: The Greenville News

To the surprise of a few, I'd imagine, Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a lot to prove this season, and it all begins in week one. The situation of whether Uiagalelei is the guy for the Tigers feels like one that we'll know right away. Either he took the next step, or he didn't. The rising junior finished the 2021 season with 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns, and ten interceptions, completing just 55.6% of his passes after entering the season as a Heisman candidate. I expect highly touted freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik to get some reps Monday with something to prove of his own for Tigers fans.

Wide Receivers

Syndication: The Greenville News

A lot of the blame for last season's struggles on offense was solely put on the shoulders of Uiagalelei, but the rest of the offense did him no favors. One of the groups that struggled the most was the wide receivers. Players and fans alike have labeled Clemson as the heavily contested "Wide Receiver U," but this group struggled to live up to standard last season. Like other units on this list, injuries did play a factor. Nonetheless, this group must prove that they deserve the WRU moniker. With Justyn Ross' departure to the NFL, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector and the rest of Clemson's wideouts need to show up for their quarterback this season.

Offensive Line

Syndication: The Greenville News

I've said this before, but the success of the Clemson offense will start at the offensive line. Yes, injuries played a major factor in the Tigers' offensive line struggles; week after week, they had to experiment with different starting units on the O-line. This unit was one of the biggest weak points for the Tigers last season; with a healthy and more experienced group, week one against Georgia Tech is a good spot for the offensive line to make a statement.

Secondary

Syndication: The Greenville News

Clemson's defense is shaping up to be arguably the best in the country, though departures in the secondary from last season make this unit a toss-up, to say the least. The Tigers have to replace both starting cornerbacks in Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich as well as starting safety Nolan Turner. There are a lot of important holes to fill here. The likes of Sheridan Jones. Fred Davis II, Nate Wiggins, Jayln Phillips and others will all have to step up and prove that they can be impactful players for this Clemson defense. Replacing multiple starters in the secondary is a tough task.

1

1