Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
fox29.com
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?
Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
Mosquito spraying scheduled Thursday for Northwest Reading
The Berks County Conservation District Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting a truck-mounted ultra-low volume mosquito control operation in Reading City, with a focus on the areas near Charles Evans Cemetery and residential areas located in the areas of 11th and Union Streets. Residential and recreational areas will be sprayed...
Drivers try to make their way through flooded Schuylkill Expressway
Sky6 showed drivers trying to make their way through the flooded lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway.
skooknews.com
Frackville Man Seriously Injured in Crash that Closed Route 61 near St. Clair Last Weekend
A Frackville man was flown with serious injuries after a crash along Route 61 near St. Clair early Saturday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the crash occurred around 2:15am, on Route 61 near the intersection with Darkwater Road in New Castle Township. Troopers say Philip Klemow, 35,...
Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights
Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare.Image via Bradley C. Bower at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Rt. 309 reopened after downed tree in Luzerne County
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Luzerne County was closed earlier Tuesday morning after heavy rain brought down a tree onto the roadway. The closure between Church Road and South Main Road in Wright Township has now been reopened. For the latest in road closures and conditions, motorists can head […]
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Interstate 81 South in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed all lanes on a portion of Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County. According to PennDOT, there was a crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 100: PA 443 – Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon. All lanes were closed.
WGAL
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
DEP allocates $3.4M for installation of 54 fast chargers in major traffic corridors
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it’s offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households, and providing $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds for installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors. “DEP continues to work...
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Time to Plan Family Fall Photos: 3 Stunning Locations Throughout Lancaster, PA
Looking to capture all those fall vibes in your family photos this season? I've done a fair share of portraits and family photography throughout the years and I've learned that a good location can improve the outcome significantly. Here are four places in Lancaster County - ideal locations for fall photos. Whether you hire a professional photographer or use your phone to capture the moments, there's lots of potential at these spots. Bring the plaid!
It’s Fall Y’all: Yelp Lists Chester County Establishment as One of Top Pumpkin Patches in U.S.
Image via Milky Way Farm. Although fall does not technically begin until Sept. 22, there are still numerous fall activities to participate in, including visiting the top pumpkin patches around the United States, writes Sara Bunge for Yelp.
PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
fox29.com
Mushroom Festival returns to Chester County this weekend
Mushroom lovers will want to take a bite out of this. The Mushroom Festival in Chester County will return this weekend.
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Chester County Place Ranked Among 10 Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time
Image via Chester County's Brandywine Valley. St. Peter’s Village along French Creek is one of the top ten places in the United States that feel like you are stepping back in time when visiting, writes Dana Schulz for the Best Life Online.
Hazmat Team Called To 2 Crashes Closing All Lanes Of I-81 In Lebanon County: State Police
Interstate 81 reopened at the Lebanon/Schuylkill County line around 10:30 a.m., according to Lebanon County emergency dispatchers. A hazmat team has been called after two crashes shuttered all lanes of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday, September 6, Pennsylvania state authorities say. The crashes happened in the southbound lanes...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
