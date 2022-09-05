ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?

Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Mosquito spraying scheduled Thursday for Northwest Reading

The Berks County Conservation District Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting a truck-mounted ultra-low volume mosquito control operation in Reading City, with a focus on the areas near Charles Evans Cemetery and residential areas located in the areas of 11th and Union Streets. Residential and recreational areas will be sprayed...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berks County, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare.Image via Bradley C. Bower at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Wind#Urban Areas
WBRE

Rt. 309 reopened after downed tree in Luzerne County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Luzerne County was closed earlier Tuesday morning after heavy rain brought down a tree onto the roadway. The closure between Church Road and South Main Road in Wright Township has now been reopened. For the latest in road closures and conditions, motorists can head […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Melissa Frost

Time to Plan Family Fall Photos: 3 Stunning Locations Throughout Lancaster, PA

Looking to capture all those fall vibes in your family photos this season? I've done a fair share of portraits and family photography throughout the years and I've learned that a good location can improve the outcome significantly. Here are four places in Lancaster County - ideal locations for fall photos. Whether you hire a professional photographer or use your phone to capture the moments, there's lots of potential at these spots. Bring the plaid!
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy