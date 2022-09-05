Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Peace Center teases its 'biggest announcement in decades'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center in Greenville is set to make what they call the "Peace Center's biggest announcement in decades." The announcement is set for Tue., Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The invitation to the announcement stated, "We're Turning Up The Volume" and mentioned AMP, a music...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening
Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
abccolumbia.com
Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. The dye was organic...
The Post and Courier
Lean Kitchen Co. meal-prep business to open in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — More healthy food options will soon be available in downtown Spartanburg with the opening of a grab-and-go meal-prep store. Lean Kitchen Co. is opening its first Spartanburg location downtown on Magnolia Street on Sept. 12. The Missouri-based franchise has other locations in South Carolina including Anderson, Clemson, Greenville and Taylors.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
visitspartanburg.com
A Day with Your Dog in Spartanburg
As summer winds down and the temperatures begin to fall, it gets easier for you and your four-legged friend to leave the much-needed A/C behind and explore together. Spartanburg County is home to many pet-friendly businesses and attractions, but we wanted to make a day with your dog in Spartanburg easy so use this dog-friendly itinerary to plan your dog-day morning, afternoon, and evening.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville firm behind world-record sale at auction
Looking for a sign? In the case of this petrol-themed one, you are too late. Greenville-based Richmond Auctions set a new world record recently for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction. A 48-inch double-sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign sold for $1.5 million (including buyer’s premium) — shattering...
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
FOX Carolina
Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of the founder of Rockstar Cheer announced the cheerleading and dance gym is closing its doors “indefinitely” as the organization faces both state and federal lawsuits. Kathy Foster released the following statement on Wednesday:. “Last night I announced that Rockstar Cheerleading...
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Council votes to distribute remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding, Upstate nonprofit looks for a new path forward
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An upstate nonprofit is looking for a new path forward. This is after the Greenville County Council voted to distribute its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Before your decision is final. One last time, I ask that the council reconsider safe harbors small in comparison...
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
yourislandnews.com
M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family
By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
The Post and Courier
Clemson boutique hotel staffed by workers with intellectual disabilities opens
CLEMSON — After a decade of planning and four years of construction, a boutique hotel on Clemson University’s campus that employs people with intellectual disabilities is now welcoming guests. The Shepherd Hotel co-founders Rich Davies and Rick Hayduk described the hotel that is nestled between College Avenue and...
WYFF4.com
Baby surrendered at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An infant was surrendered at an Upstate hospital over the weekend under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, officials said. Danielle Jones, with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, said Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville officials accepted the child surrendered on Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
