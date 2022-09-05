ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Tribune

Grand Opening of the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit

A fter three years of fundraising and planning, Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit for September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. Raising over $140,000 for the project not including in-kind donations the organization is bringing Savannah’s rich jazz history to life. Tickets are $30 and the event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and reception.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council working on housing, community development plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is working on a new housing and community development plan for the next five years. Council discussed the plan during Thursday’s workshop. The 2023-2027 housing and community development presentation detailed four categories of focus from the community needs survey including housing, neighborhoods, public services, and economic development.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers from across Chatham and surrounding counties met Thursday to officially launch the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. You get a sense of genuine excitement from people at the United Way campaign kickoff. United and, once again, in-person. And cheerleaders...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Library card sign-up month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Tybee Equality Fest this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Tybee Island is celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. The 4th annual Tybee Equality Fest kicks off Friday with a weekend of events planned. Angie Celeste Snow from Tybee Equality Fest joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what’s planned and how you can...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

First Black man becomes mayor of Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Black mayor of Garden City was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Bruce Campbell became mayor after holding several other elected positions for over a decade. The service was at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The outgoing mayor, Don Bethune, resigned at the end of...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SOAR.: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling. Tonya Samuels is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope and has more details about the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Book documents history of Legion Post 135

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans of all ages have gathered at downtown Savannah’s American Legion post for eight decades for camaraderie and community service. But the history of the building and the organization had never been documented, until Post 135 and a local author partnered on a new book to tell more than old war stories.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bringing impact fees to Savannah. That’s what City Council will be discussing at this week’s council meeting, along with listening to public feedback on the matter. Impact fees are a one-time fee charged to land developers to offset the costs of expanding resources to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

