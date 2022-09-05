Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Shop and Dine United fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just two days away from the kickoff of this year’s United Way Capital Campaign. But we already are finding out about ways to support the fundraising effort that helps individuals and organizations across the Coastal Empire. United Way CEO Brynn Grant joined WTOC...
Savannah Tribune
Grand Opening of the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit
A fter three years of fundraising and planning, Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit for September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. Raising over $140,000 for the project not including in-kind donations the organization is bringing Savannah’s rich jazz history to life. Tickets are $30 and the event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and reception.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council working on housing, community development plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is working on a new housing and community development plan for the next five years. Council discussed the plan during Thursday’s workshop. The 2023-2027 housing and community development presentation detailed four categories of focus from the community needs survey including housing, neighborhoods, public services, and economic development.
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
wtoc.com
Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers from across Chatham and surrounding counties met Thursday to officially launch the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. You get a sense of genuine excitement from people at the United Way campaign kickoff. United and, once again, in-person. And cheerleaders...
wtoc.com
Library card sign-up month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
wtoc.com
2022 Tybee Equality Fest this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Tybee Island is celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. The 4th annual Tybee Equality Fest kicks off Friday with a weekend of events planned. Angie Celeste Snow from Tybee Equality Fest joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what’s planned and how you can...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the town of Hilton Head put a strategic plan in place for the first time in the island’s history. Thursday, the town did a mid-year update. Hilton Head town leaders invited members of the public into an open...
wtoc.com
First Black man becomes mayor of Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Black mayor of Garden City was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Bruce Campbell became mayor after holding several other elected positions for over a decade. The service was at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The outgoing mayor, Don Bethune, resigned at the end of...
wtoc.com
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
wtoc.com
SOAR.: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling. Tonya Samuels is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope and has more details about the...
wtoc.com
Book documents history of Legion Post 135
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans of all ages have gathered at downtown Savannah’s American Legion post for eight decades for camaraderie and community service. But the history of the building and the organization had never been documented, until Post 135 and a local author partnered on a new book to tell more than old war stories.
wtoc.com
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can also now get a look inside the role of a Sheriff!. The Chatham County Sheriff’s office is starting a new program where residents can learn exactly what it’s like to serve and protect in their area. The department says the 12 week...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bringing impact fees to Savannah. That’s what City Council will be discussing at this week’s council meeting, along with listening to public feedback on the matter. Impact fees are a one-time fee charged to land developers to offset the costs of expanding resources to...
wtoc.com
Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
wtoc.com
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An update to a story we brought you two weeks ago - at the time, 350 people on Hilton Head Island had just learned their leases would be ending abruptly and they would be out of a home. Since then, that threat has been...
wtoc.com
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
