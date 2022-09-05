Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend is behind us and schools are braving triple-digit temperatures as they enter the thick of the schedule. It was a big week for local schools in week 3, with Placer, Colfax and Del Oro picking up big victories. This week will prove to be a test for several local programs as well, as Placer, Foresthill, Bear River and Colfax take on tough opponents.
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
South Placer cross-country roundup: Whitney boys, Granite Bay girls off to solid start
The 2022 high school cross-country season is underway and many teams in the South Placer area have already competed in two invitationals. Here is a look at how the teams and individuals have performed to start the season. Whitney High. The Wildcats ran in the Oakmont Invitational at Maidu Park...
Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios. Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."
Minerva Jane DeJong Finch 10/24/1939 - 8/10/2022
On August 10, 2022, Jane Finch went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed peacefully at her home in Lincoln surrounded by her children Cheryl and Dennis. Jane was born in Baxter, Iowa and at age 15 her family moved to Anaheim where she went to high school. There, she met Douglas Finch and they were married for 57 years. Jane’s pride and joy were her husband, children and grandchildren.
Roseville High freshman makes a hole-in-one at Indian Creek Country Club
Roseville High School Tiger golfer Jasmine Hale accomplished something that most players can only dream of: making a hole-in-one. The Tigers freshman played in a recent match against Del Oro High on Aug. 31 and stepped up to the 111-yard eighth hole with an 8-iron in hand and hit the shot of a lifetime. The ball dropped roughly three feet from the hole and then disappeared.
Best Brunch in Roseville, CA — 15 Top Places!
If you’re planning to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know your destination just yet, I suggest you check out Roseville in California. This city situated in the Sacramento metropolitan area is not only a tourist destination for its bustling shopping districts and incredible museums.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
Bear River football game moved to Liberty Ranch
Bear River will travel to Galt on Friday night to face Liberty Ranch in a high school football game. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Lake of the Pines but was changed due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning near Foresthill. The Air Quality Index in Lake of the Pines was currently 156, considered unhealthy, at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Lincoln resident faces arson charges
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Dale Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it relates to fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
Del Oro football player collapses at practice Tuesday
A Del Oro High School football player collapsed Tuesday afternoon at practice after suffering heat stroke. The player, identified as Rico Petrini, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and released last night. He is awake and recovering at home. Heat stroke is the dysfunction or shutdown of body systems...
Recalling Caldor: El Dorado's worst fire in history a year later
As another erratic fire has communities under evacuation in our region, it was one year ago at this time that the devastating Caldor Fire was entering its 26th day of devastation in nearby El Dorado County as firefighters from throughout the state and beyond had brought it to 50-percent containment.
Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park
Roseville’s newest Farmers Market takes place every Sunday morning from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm in west Roseville at the Mahany Park lot. Come enjoy a large selection of fresh produce, crafts baked goods, fresh bread and much more!. Roseville: Mahany Park. All Year Round – Rain or Shine.
Races, events cancelled as @the Grounds becomes CAL FIRE Base Camp
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and burned more than 1,200 acres as of 1...
Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
