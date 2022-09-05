On August 10, 2022, Jane Finch went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed peacefully at her home in Lincoln surrounded by her children Cheryl and Dennis. Jane was born in Baxter, Iowa and at age 15 her family moved to Anaheim where she went to high school. There, she met Douglas Finch and they were married for 57 years. Jane’s pride and joy were her husband, children and grandchildren.

