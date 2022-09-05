ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for TaskUs

Within the last quarter, TaskUs TASK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TaskUs. The company has an average price target of $26.9 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $18.00.
u.today

35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Fantom: Assessing the chances of a 20% plunge in September

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom has traded within a range since the sharp drop in early May. This four-month-old range was yet to be broken. In the past ten days, the price moved beneath the mid-point of the aforementioned range.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years

When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Motley Fool

Why Twilio Dropped 18% in August

The company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report but came up short in guidance. Twilio continues to post wide losses, which have become a red flag in the current market environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 26 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Seagate Tech Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $58.00.
investing.com

Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September

All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
Benzinga

Charting The Asana Rally: Earnings Season Isn't Over Yet

Second-quarter earnings season is not quite over yet, as Asana Inc ASAN announced earnings after the close on Wednesday. The price action following the work management software company's report makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Asana's Rough August: Asana’s stealth rally off its July 19 low ($16.19),...
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Red Alert For Bitcoin

Bitcoin futures made new intraday yearly lows yesterday as the cryptocurrency continues to languish, though bulls may have been relieved to see it didn’t make any significant breakout to the downside. The /BTC contract is down about -71% off its yearly highs in November as it now bumps against a short-term downward trendline beginning with the August highs.
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 29 to September 2

--News Direct-- Last week, an outpouring of economic reports was quickly digested by Wall Street. At first glance, it appears the result of these reports showed positive signs. On Aug. 30, for example, the Labor Department reported 4.2 million quits compared to the 4.3 million forecasts. Jobless claims came in at 232,000, compared to the 245,000 median forecasts, and the ISM Manufacturing Index rose to 52.8% compared to the 51.8% estimate.
Benzinga

Shopify Whale Trades For September 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify. Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
investing.com

Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn

This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Lido DAO Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Lido DAO's LDO/USD price has decreased 3.03% over the past 24 hours to $1.88, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -7.0%, moving from $2.03 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Lido DAO over the past 24 hours (left) to...
