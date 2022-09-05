Read full article on original website
Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage
Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
One suspect in Canadian mass stabbings found dead, another still on the run
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said.
Armed police surround house after reported sighting of man suspected of stabbing 10 to death in rampage on indigenous reserve in Canada
Canadian police surrounded a house with their guns drawn after the man suspected of butchering 10 people on an indigenous reservation was reportedly spotted in the area. Photos showed armed cops racing up a road and closing in on the house on the north side of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan province in central Canada, where Myles Sanderson, 30, and his brother are suspected of carrying out the rampage that also injured 19 on Sunday.
Saskatchewan stabbing victims named: Mother of two, first responder and Canadian veteran among 10 dead
A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province led to the deaths of 11 people, including one of the suspects, and 18 wounded victims. The stabbing spree took place across 13 locations throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).At 5.40am on Sunday morning, a police outpost in Saskatchewan received a call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation.By 7.15am, authorities across Saskatchewan had received multiple such calls and were forced to issue their first “dangerous persons” alert to James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding communities.On Wednesday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP released the names...
Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Suspect Damien Sanderson found dead while brother remains at large
Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson has died but his brother Myles is still at large and may be injured and seek medical help, police say.Both men were named by police in connection with the violence which left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).Damien Sanderson’s wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.Police said the victims...
The Independent
Saskatchewan stabbings suspect made ‘goodbye’ trip to loved ones after deadly attacks, report says
Saskatchewan stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson reportedly made a final “goodbye” trip to visit friends and family in Regina after carrying out one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history. The suspect remains at large as a province-wide manhunt entered its fourth day, with police saying that they no longer believe he is in Regina or James Smith Cree Nation, where a majority of the 13 attack sites were reported on Sunday.“Today we received information that was leading us to believe he may no longer be in this community,” said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray in a video posted...
Canada Stab Spree Suspect Had 59 Convictions
Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC
Queen sends message of condolence after stabbings in Canada
The Queen has sent a message of condolence to those grieving “such horrific losses” in Canada following a series of stabbings in which 10 were killed.The monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French, in which she said her thoughts and prayers were with all Canadians at this “tragic time”.The attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday, and the incident is considered one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.The Queen said: “I would...
Saskatchewan stabbings suspects: Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the deadly attack
Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.At 5.40am on Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Saskatchewan received multiple 911 calls about reported stabbings taking place across the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation composed of three communities which is located about 300km north of the province’s capital of Regina.After an initial dangerous persons alert was sent to people in the small northern community at shortly after 7am, a follow-up alert confirmed the names of the two suspects wanted in the...
