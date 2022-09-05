ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
AGRICULTURE
WCNC

South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WKRC

Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#United States Army#Division
WRDW-TV

South Carolina survivor speaks out for abortion law exceptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee met in August to hear feedback to consider exceptions for abortion like rape and incest. Just as many thought the rules may loosen, the S.C. Committee voted Tuesday to remove those exceptions. We met with one South Carolina woman...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL

Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina

Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022

MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
News19 WLTX

Uniting the community of Cameron

CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
CAMERON, SC
WCNC

Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy