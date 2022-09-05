Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
WCNC
South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
WIS-TV
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
walterborolive.com
South Carolinians encouraged to report sightings of non-native blue land crab
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (September 2, 2022) – If you live near the South Carolina coast and encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists want you to snap a photo. After a spate of recent reports of the...
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources invites public to discuss deer population, hunting in Francis Marion Forest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is holding a public meeting in Moncks Corner to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. They want to discuss the deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. SCDNR’s Big Game...
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
FOX Carolina
State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina survivor speaks out for abortion law exceptions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee met in August to hear feedback to consider exceptions for abortion like rape and incest. Just as many thought the rules may loosen, the S.C. Committee voted Tuesday to remove those exceptions. We met with one South Carolina woman...
WRAL
Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina
Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
WCNC
Help for homeowners in South Carolina
South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022
MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
