Music

Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M.’s ‘Document’ Dragged College Rock Into the Mainstream

It’s the first week of December 1987, and R.E.M. has just finished a tour of Europe and North America, playing to the largest crowds of the group’s career so far. They are on the cover of Rolling Stone, underscored with the declaration “America’s Best Rock 'n' Roll Band.” Their latest album, Document, is fast approaching platinum sales in the U.S. And they have a Top 10 hit.
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M.’s Anger Comes Into Focus on ‘Welcome to the Occupation’

“Listen to me.” There’s a moment at the end of “Welcome to the Occupation,” where Michael Stipe repeats this phrase over and over, sounding more pained and exasperated with every reiteration. Is he singing in place of the occupied, pleading with the world to recognize their plight? Or is he playing the role of occupier, imploring those beneath him to follow orders? Or is he just himself, politically conscious R.E.M. frontman, attempting to draw attention to injustice? “Listen to me.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Took a Bite out of Dogma With ‘Exhuming McCarthy’

R.E.M.'s most topical album yet just kept getting more intense. "Finest Worksong" opened Document by using the then-current economic situation in America as subtext. "Welcome to the Occupation" took on those who continually wage war in Latin America. Here, the band dives head-long into what they saw as a growing issue in the country's political discourse.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities

Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Elliott Saw Career ‘Flashing Before My Eyes’ in 1993

Joe Elliott said he saw his “career flashing before my eyes” just before Def Leppard played a homecoming show during the grunge era. Despite the challenges of the period, the English band had been together for 15 years when they performed a stadium show in Sheffield in 1993. In a recent interview with Goldmine, the singer said it was the moment he began to give up worrying about longevity. “I stopped saying, ‘No, don’t be so silly,’ about 1993,” Elliott said.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Remixed Box Set on the Way

The Beatles' classic album Revolver will be the next of the band’s albums to be remixed and released as a boxed set. According to Variety, “Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band

King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ray Wilson Looks Back on Whirlwind Run Fronting Genesis

Ray Wilson opened up about the highs and lows of his brief tenure fronting Genesis, saying the experience was "like being taken to the top of Mount Everest and thrown off." Wilson joined the veteran prog-pop band in 1996, becoming their third lead singer — following Phil Collins, who quit in March of that year, and Peter Gabriel, who left in 1975. Wilson — who caught the group’s attention as a member of Scottish post-grunge act Stiltskin — took part in the final Genesis album, 1997's Calling All Stations, and their subsequent European tour.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Mike Patton Refused to Join Anthrax

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said he asked Mike Patton to join his band and recalled why the. singer refused the offer. Admitting he wasn’t sure whether he was extending an invitation, Ian said the moment took place when the old friends were together at a festival in Australia. At that time, Faith No More had recently reunited after a hiatus, and Anthrax was struggling to secure a permanent singer before classic-era singer Joey Belladonna’s return for the 2011 album Worship Music.
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Terminator 2′ Star’s Bid to Replace Guns N’ Roses on Soundtrack

Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick said he had lobbied for Nine Inch Nails to be featured on the movie’s soundtrack, but explained why Guns N’ Roses appeared instead. Patrick – who played the T-1000 liquid metal cyborg who took on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 in the 1991 movie – said he had a specific song in mind and a reason for suggesting it to director James Cameron.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Moment Robert Plant Knew He Wouldn’t Have to Quit Music

Robert Plant made a pact with his wife before he found success, agreeing that he’d quit the music business if it didn't work out by the time he was 20. He says the first Led Zeppelin rehearsal in 1968 confirmed that he wouldn’t have to give up on his ambitions, as Jimmy Page assembled a new Yardbirds lineup with John Bonham and John Paul Jones.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Honors Taylor Hawkins at VMAs

Chad Smith paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during Red Hot Chili Peppers' appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Chili Peppers were given this year’s Global Icon Award, an honor which was bestowed on Foo Fighters during the 2021 ceremony. As Red Hot Chili Peppers tore through a pair of songs -- recent single “Black Summer” and classic hit “Can’t Stop” -- Smith performed on a drum kit that featured Hawkins' distinctive hawk logo, along with “Taylor” on the bass drum.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Cheap Trick Explored New Sounds With ‘I Want You to Want Me’

Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" has become a classic-rock staple since it was first released as part of In Color in 1977. But it was hardly a sure thing at the time. Producer Tom Werman had an interesting vision for the song. In his head, he heard it as a "dancehall tune," something which comes through in the bouncy feel of the final recording. The jaunty piano from Jai Winding, one of the guests on the sessions for "I Want You to Want Me," adds a bit of a saloon vibe to it, especially when he takes a solo at the midway point.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

