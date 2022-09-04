Read full article on original website
How R.E.M.’s ‘Document’ Dragged College Rock Into the Mainstream
It’s the first week of December 1987, and R.E.M. has just finished a tour of Europe and North America, playing to the largest crowds of the group’s career so far. They are on the cover of Rolling Stone, underscored with the declaration “America’s Best Rock 'n' Roll Band.” Their latest album, Document, is fast approaching platinum sales in the U.S. And they have a Top 10 hit.
‘Finest Worksong': R.E.M. Gets Loud and Political but Stays Weird
As R.E.M. sprinted toward a long-developing commercial breakthrough in 1987, they came to more fully understand their powers as a band – both musically and socially. They also came to terms with everything they'd left behind, a workaday existence where nothing is guaranteed. And all of that happened within...
R.E.M.’s Anger Comes Into Focus on ‘Welcome to the Occupation’
“Listen to me.” There’s a moment at the end of “Welcome to the Occupation,” where Michael Stipe repeats this phrase over and over, sounding more pained and exasperated with every reiteration. Is he singing in place of the occupied, pleading with the world to recognize their plight? Or is he playing the role of occupier, imploring those beneath him to follow orders? Or is he just himself, politically conscious R.E.M. frontman, attempting to draw attention to injustice? “Listen to me.”
How R.E.M. Took a Bite out of Dogma With ‘Exhuming McCarthy’
R.E.M.'s most topical album yet just kept getting more intense. "Finest Worksong" opened Document by using the then-current economic situation in America as subtext. "Welcome to the Occupation" took on those who continually wage war in Latin America. Here, the band dives head-long into what they saw as a growing issue in the country's political discourse.
How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’
“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
R.E.M.’s Cover of Wire’s ‘Strange’ Speaks to the Moment
R.E.M. loved to cover their musical heroes – in concert, on tribute albums, for b-sides. YouTube and rarities compilations are rife with them paying tribute to artists including Iggy Pop, Richard Thompson, the Velvet Underground and Television. But the band only ever selected two cover songs to appear on...
