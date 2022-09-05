ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Local 2024 SG impressed during UF visit

On the list of criteria Kameren Wright has in mind when evaluating his college options is his ability to connect with a program’s head coach and to get a sense of whether or not he could learn from that person. It’s what made his opportunity to talk with head...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Five things we’re most interested in seeing from Utah vs SUU

Week one is behind us and the Utes return home looking to notch their first win of the season in front of the home crowd. The No. 13 Utah Utes welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to Rice Eccles Stadium for an 11:30 am kick. After falling just short in the opener, it will be intriguing to see how the Utes respond.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”

While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes

Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup

Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
RedCoach announces red-eye routes

RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
