Week one is behind us and the Utes return home looking to notch their first win of the season in front of the home crowd. The No. 13 Utah Utes welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to Rice Eccles Stadium for an 11:30 am kick. After falling just short in the opener, it will be intriguing to see how the Utes respond.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO