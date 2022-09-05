Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
Moore the latest Florida freshman DB to play significant snaps in debut
Before he arrived in Gainesville, Florida’s starting cornerback, Jason Marshall Jr., was abundantly aware of the Florida football program’s reputation, including the game-day atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. “That was the reputation. Sold out crowd,” Marshall said of UF’s season-opening win over Utah. “It was pretty loud...
Local 2024 SG impressed during UF visit
On the list of criteria Kameren Wright has in mind when evaluating his college options is his ability to connect with a program’s head coach and to get a sense of whether or not he could learn from that person. It’s what made his opportunity to talk with head...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Florida impresses recruits after upset win
Florida has 247Sports No. 10 recruiting class and looking for more following a victory over No. 7 Utah to open the season. In the video above we talk about where the Gators stand with the Top247's No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain, Top247 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and Top247 offensive tackle Roderick Kearney.
Florida Gators Midweek Injury Report: Five Players Out vs. Kentucky
Florida's Week 2 injury report ruled five players out against Kentucky, including a starter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Five things we’re most interested in seeing from Utah vs SUU
Week one is behind us and the Utes return home looking to notch their first win of the season in front of the home crowd. The No. 13 Utah Utes welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to Rice Eccles Stadium for an 11:30 am kick. After falling just short in the opener, it will be intriguing to see how the Utes respond.
Gator Country
Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”
While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
247Sports
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
247Sports
Florida football: Billy Napier previews Kentucky, warns against overconfidence after Utah win
Florida football coach Billy Napier says his team needs to continue to press forward and use the momentum from the Gators' season-opening win over Utah as a stepping stone this season. Napier assessed his team's first game and previewed Saturday's showdown against Kentucky this week, saying he expects another lively crowd for the Gators' SEC opener.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2
The Florida Gators will host one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup
Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
kslnewsradio.com
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Public Schools face teacher vacancies amid statewide school staff shortage
With four months to go, the finish line was in sight for Jasmine Ver Bust’s junior year at Gainesville High School. To her dismay, two of her teachers unexpectedly left. “I personally feel like my education was sort of robbed for a few months,” Ver Bust said. Now...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0