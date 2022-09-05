ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
Daily Mail

Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week

The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Boston, MA
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
golfmagic.com

Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour

Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel

Luke Donald mum on whether he'd pick LIV players: 'It’s all hypotheticals'

European captain Luke Donald declined to say Tuesday whether he could envision picking any of the LIV members for next year’s Ryder Cup team. Donald will have six wildcard selections next fall, and it’s not currently clear whether LIV players will be eligible to compete at Marco Simone. The situation could eventually be resolved in court.
Golf Channel

Keith Pelley mum on meeting details, but does address 'LIV propaganda machine'

VIRGINIA WATER, England – What had been billed as a potentially contentious convergence of professional golf’s competing factions was instead “very short,” according to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley. Tuesday’s players’ meeting at the BMW PGA Championship included players from the established tours as well...
Yardbarker

Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Named to U.S. Presidents Cup Squad

Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa were selected to play in the Presidents Cup for the first time, when they were among the six captain’s picks to represent the United States against the International squad. The U.S. has won the last eight Presidents Cups and will be...
Charlotte, NC
Golf Channel

International captain Trevor Immelman names 5 rookies to Presidents Cup team

With his team decimated by defections, International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman will rely on some new faces later this month at Quail Hollow. Five of Immelman’s six wildcard picks announced Tuesday are rookies, with Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee and Sebastian Munoz all slated to make their debuts in the biennial matches. Si Woo Kim, who played his only Presidents Cup in 2017, was also named to the team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
GolfWRX

Report: LIV rebels fly in for meeting with DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley to discuss concerns over ‘strategic alliance’

This week’s BMW PGA Championship may well be the DP World Tour’s flagship event, but it has again been the scene of much controversy. Back in 2010, players heavily criticized Ernie Els for his redesign of the Surrey track – Miguel Angel Jimenez saying, “If you had a Picasso in a frame would you say ‘Now I want to see a line there?” – and 12 years later it is again the scene of tension amongst players – this time between the 17 LIV players permitted to play, and the tour itself.
