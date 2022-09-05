Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
'It does bug me': Jon Rahm irked that LIV guys bumped his friend from BMW PGA
It irks Jon Rahm to look down the entry list for this week’s BMW PGA Championship and see the first man left out: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a 40-year-old Spanish professional and a friend of Rahm’s. Garcia-Heredia has made 20 starts on the DP World Tour this season and sits...
LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel after being name-dropped during ‘hypocrites’ rant
Billy Horschel didn’t hold back in his criticism of LIV golfers who he feels don’t belong at this week’s BMW PGA Championship. The defending champion even called out some players by name, referring to them as hypocrites because they’ve never showed interest in the DP World Tour prior to this event.
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Certain guys I can’t stand being here’ – Shane Lowry blasts ‘disruptive’ LIV pros at Wentworth
The friction continues to mount in the lead up to the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth Club. On Wednesday, Shane Lowry become the next golfer in an ever-growing list of PGA TOUR players to criticize the LIV golfers who are playing in the DP World Tour’s most important event.
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour
Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
This teen-aged son of a PGA Tour winner has pro aspirations ... and it's not Charlie Woods
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Davis Love III was practicing ahead of the 2021 RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, when his phone buzzed with a message from fellow PGA Tour pro Jonathan Byrd to come join him at the seventh tee.
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
Luke Donald mum on whether he'd pick LIV players: 'It’s all hypotheticals'
European captain Luke Donald declined to say Tuesday whether he could envision picking any of the LIV members for next year’s Ryder Cup team. Donald will have six wildcard selections next fall, and it’s not currently clear whether LIV players will be eligible to compete at Marco Simone. The situation could eventually be resolved in court.
Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner at Quail Hollow, jokes: I'm available for Internationals
VIRGINIA WATER, England – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman conceded Tuesday that the process of narrowing his team down to a dozen players has been “pretty frustrating” as the defections to LIV Golf have mounted. Prior to Tuesday’s captain’s picks, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin...
Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team
Trevor Immelman used five of six captain’s picks on Presidents Cup rookies on Tuesday to fill out his International team decimated by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The task of beating the Americans, who have lost only one time since the Presidents Cup began in 1994, doesn’t figure to be any easier.
Keith Pelley mum on meeting details, but does address 'LIV propaganda machine'
VIRGINIA WATER, England – What had been billed as a potentially contentious convergence of professional golf’s competing factions was instead “very short,” according to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley. Tuesday’s players’ meeting at the BMW PGA Championship included players from the established tours as well...
Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Named to U.S. Presidents Cup Squad
Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa were selected to play in the Presidents Cup for the first time, when they were among the six captain’s picks to represent the United States against the International squad. The U.S. has won the last eight Presidents Cups and will be...
International captain Trevor Immelman names 5 rookies to Presidents Cup team
With his team decimated by defections, International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman will rely on some new faces later this month at Quail Hollow. Five of Immelman’s six wildcard picks announced Tuesday are rookies, with Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee and Sebastian Munoz all slated to make their debuts in the biennial matches. Si Woo Kim, who played his only Presidents Cup in 2017, was also named to the team.
Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
Report: LIV rebels fly in for meeting with DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley to discuss concerns over ‘strategic alliance’
This week’s BMW PGA Championship may well be the DP World Tour’s flagship event, but it has again been the scene of much controversy. Back in 2010, players heavily criticized Ernie Els for his redesign of the Surrey track – Miguel Angel Jimenez saying, “If you had a Picasso in a frame would you say ‘Now I want to see a line there?” – and 12 years later it is again the scene of tension amongst players – this time between the 17 LIV players permitted to play, and the tour itself.
