El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Ranks #3 As Most Affordable City To Visit In Texas & US

El Paso is back in the spotlight as our beautiful city has been ranked #3 as the most budget-friendly city to visit in all of Texas and the nation. If you live in El Paso, you know our vibe is chill, our food is incredible, and our people, we're one-of-a-kind. Apart from all this, our mountain landscape, picturesque sunsets, and year-round sunny disposition make our city one of the best places to call home.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Sure Knows How to Party After Sharing Their Must-Haves

We all have attended a Hispanic birthday party that will either be full of fun or drama. You never know what to expect especially when alcohol is involved, which is a must. One weekend I was curious about how a Hispanic birthday party wouldn't be a party without certain necessities. Seeing some of the responses on the KLAQ Facebook page had me losing calories from laughing so hard.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

TikTok Video Shows How Much of a Disaster El Paso Really Is

El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights

Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Take A Trip Down El Paso Memory Lane: The Scorpions 25 Years Ago

Many bands have come to El Paso; only a few have been a dozen of times. The Scorpions have been here a total of 11 times in the past; ranging back since 1982 with the latest being back in 2016. They're set to return making it an even 12th time this year September 19th at the Don Haskins Center, with Thundermother opening up for the show.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Most Haunted Cemetery Hosting John Wesley Hardin Event

Go back in time to when gunslingers and outlaws roamed the city of El Paso during the annual meeting of the Secret Society of John Wesley Hardin at Concordia Cemetery. El Paso's past is knee-deep in history, from the days of Pancho Villa to the American Old West outlaws, including notorious gunslingers like John Wesley Hardin.
EL PASO, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In El Paso

El Paso is a city on the Mexican border. The sixth-largest city in Texas is also the second-largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States. 81% of El Paso’s population is Hispanic. Because of its proximity to the Mexican border, this splendid city has an incredibly diverse culture with strong influences from Mexican and American history.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago

Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Taking inspiration from NYC cafes, new El Paso film venue to open Sept. 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown El Paso will soon be getting a new movie venue – Aaron and George’s Film Café. Taking inspiration from small theaters in New York City or even the late, great Fellini Film Café — a one-time fixture in the Cincinnati Entertainment District — the new venue will be located at 105 Texas Ave.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoans will be voting on a 2022 Community Progress Bond when they head to the polls on November 8th. The bond includes 3 separate largest proposals, Streets Infrastructure Focus, Parks and Recreation Facilities, and a Climate Action Plan. The largest of these is the Streets Infrastructure Focus, with a proposed The post 2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Multiple dead after 18-wheeler crashes into food vendors south of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as nine people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several food stands in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media. At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez. Preliminary reports […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

