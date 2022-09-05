El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO