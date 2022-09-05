Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Any El Paso Chihuahuas Fans Up for the “Glizzy Straw” Challenge?
Some people in El Paso have a particular craving for things others may find disgusting. For example, a lot of us have enjoyed dipping our fries in a chocolate frosty from Wendy's for quite some time now. That particular snack has been around for years now and some still enjoy...
El Paso Ranks #3 As Most Affordable City To Visit In Texas & US
El Paso is back in the spotlight as our beautiful city has been ranked #3 as the most budget-friendly city to visit in all of Texas and the nation. If you live in El Paso, you know our vibe is chill, our food is incredible, and our people, we're one-of-a-kind. Apart from all this, our mountain landscape, picturesque sunsets, and year-round sunny disposition make our city one of the best places to call home.
Pizza Lovers In El Paso Would Certainly Love to Have a Pizza ATM
Sometimes taking vacations to visit other cities or other states can be a wake-up call. When you leave El Paso to visit another area code will sometimes make you realize you're behind in times. For example, when you visit New York you will realize the fashion there is totally different....
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
11 El Paso Figures That Could Easily Become A Halloween Costume
With Halloween approaching soon, now is the time to decide on what to be for this year. I know some popular costumes are of course any Marvel characters or the Minions... but I wanted to share some ideas on El Paso Halloween costumes. Let's start with some sports mascots:. I...
5 El Paso Restaurants That Are Always Worth The Wait According To El Pasoans
Food. I love it and sometimes there is food that is well worth the wait and then… sometimes a girl CAN NOT wait to eat and she WILL NOT wait! Me. I’m the girl. However, when it comes to standing or sitting in line for certain local restaurants there are a few that I don’t mind waiting for.
El Paso Sure Knows How to Party After Sharing Their Must-Haves
We all have attended a Hispanic birthday party that will either be full of fun or drama. You never know what to expect especially when alcohol is involved, which is a must. One weekend I was curious about how a Hispanic birthday party wouldn't be a party without certain necessities. Seeing some of the responses on the KLAQ Facebook page had me losing calories from laughing so hard.
TikTok Video Shows How Much of a Disaster El Paso Really Is
El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!
Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights
Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
Take A Trip Down El Paso Memory Lane: The Scorpions 25 Years Ago
Many bands have come to El Paso; only a few have been a dozen of times. The Scorpions have been here a total of 11 times in the past; ranging back since 1982 with the latest being back in 2016. They're set to return making it an even 12th time this year September 19th at the Don Haskins Center, with Thundermother opening up for the show.
El Paso’s Most Haunted Cemetery Hosting John Wesley Hardin Event
Go back in time to when gunslingers and outlaws roamed the city of El Paso during the annual meeting of the Secret Society of John Wesley Hardin at Concordia Cemetery. El Paso's past is knee-deep in history, from the days of Pancho Villa to the American Old West outlaws, including notorious gunslingers like John Wesley Hardin.
20 Things To Do In El Paso
El Paso is a city on the Mexican border. The sixth-largest city in Texas is also the second-largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States. 81% of El Paso’s population is Hispanic. Because of its proximity to the Mexican border, this splendid city has an incredibly diverse culture with strong influences from Mexican and American history.
September El Paso Streetcar Events: Downtown and Uptown on the Trolley
It looks like the city has found a way to get people to want to ride the trolley. A combination of free rides and one-of-a-kind programming on Streetcar 1511 has piqued interest and has people jumping onboard. It’s no secret the streetcar's return attracted a much lower ridership than city...
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
Taking inspiration from NYC cafes, new El Paso film venue to open Sept. 10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown El Paso will soon be getting a new movie venue – Aaron and George’s Film Café. Taking inspiration from small theaters in New York City or even the late, great Fellini Film Café — a one-time fixture in the Cincinnati Entertainment District — the new venue will be located at 105 Texas Ave.
2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement
EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoans will be voting on a 2022 Community Progress Bond when they head to the polls on November 8th. The bond includes 3 separate largest proposals, Streets Infrastructure Focus, Parks and Recreation Facilities, and a Climate Action Plan. The largest of these is the Streets Infrastructure Focus, with a proposed The post 2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement appeared first on KVIA.
Daughter's of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
Multiple dead after 18-wheeler crashes into food vendors south of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as nine people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several food stands in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media. At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez. Preliminary reports […]
