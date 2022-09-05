ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D

Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Air Taxi#Taxis#Luggage#Blue Express Curbsides#Electric Vertical
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL

Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Onshore flow brings threat of waterspouts over next few days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An upper-level trough over the northern Gulf of Mexico is pushing a stream of moisture in from the southwest. This system is not moving very fast, which will produce multiple rounds of showers and storms today into the weekend. Along with locally heavy rainfall and...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy