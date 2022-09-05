Read full article on original website
Storms ground flights out of Tampa International Airport
Flights out of the Tampa International Airport have been temporarily grounded Thursday afternoon due to strong thunderstorms in the area, the airport said.
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
thatssotampa.com
TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D
Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
8 Tampa area locations included in DeSantis toll discount proposal
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a 50% toll relief credit for Florida commuters, with multiple toll locations in Tampa Bay to benefit.
Traffic alert: I-275 ramp in Tampa to close for 45 days
An entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 275 in Tampa will be closed for 45 days starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
Hurricane Earl strengthens into Category 2 storm
Hurricane Earl has strengthened into a Category 2 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
10NEWS
Onshore flow brings threat of waterspouts over next few days
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An upper-level trough over the northern Gulf of Mexico is pushing a stream of moisture in from the southwest. This system is not moving very fast, which will produce multiple rounds of showers and storms today into the weekend. Along with locally heavy rainfall and...
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
Longboat Observer
Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York
Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
fox13news.com
Crash blocks traffic in northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The view from SkyFOX shows some major backups for Pinellas County drivers trying to get to Tampa on the Howard Frankland Bridge/Interstate 275. All lanes were blocked on the Pinellas side of the hump after several vehicles crashed. Based on the views from above, it appears...
Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'
FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
10NEWS
More proposed smoking bans pop up for popular Tampa Bay beaches
Sarasota city commissioners gave initial approval for an ordinance to ban smoking at city beaches and parks. St. Petersburg could be next.
fox13news.com
Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
fox13news.com
‘The timing of this booster is very important’: First updated COVID-19 booster now available
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC has approved updated COVID-19 boosters that add protection against the dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. "For the first time since December 2020, these vaccines, our vaccines, have caught up with the virus," Ashish JHA, M.D., White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator said. The new guidance...
