4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
wbrc.com
4-year-old girl shot in Birmingham
St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting.
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
wbrc.com
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Dispute between 2 men ends in deadly gunfire in north Birmingham apartment
An argument between two men left one of them dead and the other in police custody. The deadly shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Height’s community and is the city’s ninth homicide in six days. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as...
4-year-old girl shot in car in Birmingham’s Avondale community suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A young girl was shot while in a car tonight in Birmingham’s Avondale community, police said. The child is 4-years-old and shot in the back. The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama hospital. Police said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Sgt. Monica Law said the gunfire...
Birmingham shooting leaves one person dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Monday night. At approximately 7 p.m., BPD received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and took accounts from residents that an adult female was shot and taken to […]
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
wvtm13.com
Hours-long standoff in Pleasant Grove ends with burglary suspect in custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities in Pleasant Grove said a burglary suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff. Learn more in the video above. The Pleasant Grove Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. — Authorities have surrounded a home in Pleasant Grove, Alabama...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
wbrc.com
‘The community has to be the eyes and ears’: Birmingham Police Chief addresses violent holiday weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Birmingham’s Police Chief held a news conference addressing the violent labor day weekend. Between Friday and Monday, seven homicides were reported by BPD. It all started Friday evening September 2 on Arkadelphia Road, where Birmingham police says six people were shot during a...
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
