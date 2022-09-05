Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbc.com
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs
Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
wtuz.com
Child Death Case Going to Grand Jury
A 19-year-old accused of leaving his son in a car for several hours has waived his preliminary hearing. Landon Parrot appeared Thursday morning before New Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Nanette VonAllman on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children. After ensuring that Parrot had considerable time...
WATCH: Stark County grand jury declines to indict officer for fatal shooting
The Stark Co. Prosecutor's Office held a news conference to release the grand jury's decision not to indict a Canton officer for the fatal shooting of a man firing his gun in the air.
Teen father arrested, accused of leaving baby left in hot car on purpose
Police say a father has been charged with murder after allegedly leaving his baby son in a hot car on purpose.
RELATED PEOPLE
8 men charged for trafficking kilograms of cocaine in 3 Northeast Ohio counties
Eight men were charged on Wednesday afternoon with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, according to a news release.
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
cleveland19.com
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153. Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
WFMJ.com
Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road
Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
wtuz.com
Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking
An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
He was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old.
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Marcus Porter—35 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Porter is wanted for probation violation on child endangering. He has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton, and Columbus areas.
Comments / 8