New Philadelphia, OH

whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wtuz.com

Child Death Case Going to Grand Jury

A 19-year-old accused of leaving his son in a car for several hours has waived his preliminary hearing. Landon Parrot appeared Thursday morning before New Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Nanette VonAllman on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children. After ensuring that Parrot had considerable time...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
#Murder#Hot Cars#Violent Crime#New Philadelphia Police#Fox
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
HEATH, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road

Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
TIPPECANOE, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking

An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
STARK COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

