Colorado Springs, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Heads to California for CBU Classic

The Air Force volleyball team, one of just 28 unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I, heads to California this weekend for the CBU Volleyball Classic in Riverside. The Falcons, currently 6-0 on the year, will face Idaho State and UC Riverside on Friday, Sept. 9, before facing tournament host Cal Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 10.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

New Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs to bring 250 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aerospace Corporation held a ribbon-cutting celebration Tuesday to unveil its new Space Warfighting Center (SWC) in Colorado Springs. The new, $100 million center is expected to create 250 future jobs in the Colorado Springs area and is anticipated to have up to a $100 million local economic impact, according to Aerospace; officials said that they have filled all but 87 of the new vacancies.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SpaceNews.com

Aerospace opens $100 million facility in Colorado Springs for military space activities

WASHINGTON — Aerospace Corp. on Sept. 7 unveiled a new facility in Colorado Springs equipped with digital engineering and simulation labs to support military space programs. The $100 million 90,000-square-foot Space Warfighting Center will provide work areas and digital tools for military space agencies that design satellites and train satellite operators, Aerospace executives said. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Colorado officials said the facility will boost the local economy and create about 250 jobs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
edgewaterecho.com

Edgewater Food Truck Wins Governor’s Plate Award

Pie wins the day, and cobbler was crowned by the Governor’s Plate Competition at the 150th. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado. Triumphing over a tasty competition between 9. inventive food trucks, Anne’s à la Mode captured the Governor’s Plate award by winning the. hearts and...
PUEBLO, CO

