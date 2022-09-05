Read full article on original website
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado ExperienceColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Heads to California for CBU Classic
The Air Force volleyball team, one of just 28 unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I, heads to California this weekend for the CBU Volleyball Classic in Riverside. The Falcons, currently 6-0 on the year, will face Idaho State and UC Riverside on Friday, Sept. 9, before facing tournament host Cal Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KRDO
Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers delivered his final State of the City
Mayor John Suthers delivered his eighth State of the City address today. His address was held at the Broadmoor where he highlighted the city's goals and accomplishments.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Colorado Springs homeless battle living on the streets through heat wave
The Springs Rescue Mission says they are prepared to take an influx of people in who are searching for shade, air conditioning, and water during Wednesday's heat wave
KRDO
New Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs to bring 250 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aerospace Corporation held a ribbon-cutting celebration Tuesday to unveil its new Space Warfighting Center (SWC) in Colorado Springs. The new, $100 million center is expected to create 250 future jobs in the Colorado Springs area and is anticipated to have up to a $100 million local economic impact, according to Aerospace; officials said that they have filled all but 87 of the new vacancies.
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System
(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
KRDO
Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
SpaceNews.com
Aerospace opens $100 million facility in Colorado Springs for military space activities
WASHINGTON — Aerospace Corp. on Sept. 7 unveiled a new facility in Colorado Springs equipped with digital engineering and simulation labs to support military space programs. The $100 million 90,000-square-foot Space Warfighting Center will provide work areas and digital tools for military space agencies that design satellites and train satellite operators, Aerospace executives said. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Colorado officials said the facility will boost the local economy and create about 250 jobs.
KRDO
Downtown Colorado Springs traffic and the incline expected to be impacted this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th annual What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination, the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb, and the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline. The What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
edgewaterecho.com
Edgewater Food Truck Wins Governor’s Plate Award
Pie wins the day, and cobbler was crowned by the Governor’s Plate Competition at the 150th. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado. Triumphing over a tasty competition between 9. inventive food trucks, Anne’s à la Mode captured the Governor’s Plate award by winning the. hearts and...
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
Colorado Springs mayor gets emotional while thanking wife in his final State of the City address. 9/8/22. Mayor John Suthers thanks his wife Janet Suthers in his final State of the City address. The crowd gives Janet a standing ovation.
