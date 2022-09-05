Read full article on original website
Lakeland, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lakeland. The Bradenton Christian School football team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on September 08, 2022, 13:00:00. Bradenton Christian SchoolLakeland Christian School.
orangeobserver.com
High 5 — Sept. 8
1. Foundation Academy’s swim team defeated Orangewood Christian and Cornerstone Charter during its first swim meet Wednesday, Aug. 31. The girls swim team defeated Orangewood 61-30 and Cornerstone 48-41, while the boys swimming team defeated Orangewood 52-20 and Cornerstone 47-27. 2. The First Academy alumnus Ben DeLuzio, Class of...
wagertalk.com
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
nationalblackguide.com
Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry Featuring FAMU and Bethune-Cookman
The Florida Blue Florida Classic has a fresh new look, and tickets for the 2022 edition of the nation's fiercest HBCU rivalry game are now on sale at FloridaClassic.org. This year's matchup between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Camping World Stadium. It is the 76th all-time meeting between the Rattlers and Wildcats and the 43rd official "Florida Classic." The 2022 clash also marks the 25th Classic in Orlando since the game made Central Florida its full-time home.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Gun Pulled During Fight at DeLand Football Game
DELAND, Fla. - One man is on the run after a dispute at a high school football game escalated out of control. Jayvion Barthel is still at-large after running from police at Spec Martin Stadium on Friday. The incident started at a football game at DeLand High School that night,...
Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top Picks
Ready for your next date night in Orlando? Central Florida’s premier culinary event, Orlando's Magical Dining, is now running through October 2, 2022!. More than 110 of Orlando's top restaurants are taking part in this year’s Magical Dining, which offers the opportunity to sample some of the top rated restaurants in the area at a fraction of the cost.
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Sept. 8, 2022
A shortage of doctors in Winter Garden was going to be alleviated by the coming of Edward Bradford, M.D., from Cedartown, Ga. He planned to open the offices in the Edgewater Hotel formerly occupied by Dr. Whitehurst. Lakeview High valedictorian Marion Lincoln was granted a scholarship to the University of...
click orlando
Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical
ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High School on lockdown
West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
Hickory Hammock home tops Horizon West sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Hickory Hammock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 16098 Johns Lake Overlook Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 23, for $1,705,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,434 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two.
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
WESH
Person being questioned after another threat made against West Orange High School
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Another threat was reported against West Orange High School on Thursday, just one day after the last threat. "Our detectives were present at the school this morning, when a second written threat was reported similar to the one yesterday," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
2 new Barnie’s brewing in Central Florida, remodel coming to flagship Winter Park store
ORLANDO, Fla. — Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has two new locations brewing in Central Florida. The Orlando-based coffee roaster will also give its flagship Winter Park location a facelift. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said the new locations will be at the...
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
WESH
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
floridanationalnews.com
Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Brings the South to Your Mouth at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – “Put some south in yo’ mouth.”– Brother Jimmy’s BBQ certainly delivers on its motto at ICON Park on International Drive. The barbecue chain, launched in North Carolina in 1989, opened its new location at ICON Park in early August and opened its doors to the media Wednesday, providing a sample of rich ribs (both sauced and dry rub), pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans, cornbread, and tea (sweet and unsweetened).
WESH
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
