The Florida Blue Florida Classic has a fresh new look, and tickets for the 2022 edition of the nation's fiercest HBCU rivalry game are now on sale at FloridaClassic.org. This year's matchup between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Camping World Stadium. It is the 76th all-time meeting between the Rattlers and Wildcats and the 43rd official "Florida Classic." The 2022 clash also marks the 25th Classic in Orlando since the game made Central Florida its full-time home.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO