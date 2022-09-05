ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

High 5 — Sept. 8

1. Foundation Academy’s swim team defeated Orangewood Christian and Cornerstone Charter during its first swim meet Wednesday, Aug. 31. The girls swim team defeated Orangewood 61-30 and Cornerstone 48-41, while the boys swimming team defeated Orangewood 52-20 and Cornerstone 47-27. 2. The First Academy alumnus Ben DeLuzio, Class of...
ORLANDO, FL
wagertalk.com

UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9

WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
ORLANDO, FL
nationalblackguide.com

Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry Featuring FAMU and Bethune-Cookman

The Florida Blue Florida Classic has a fresh new look, and tickets for the 2022 edition of the nation's fiercest HBCU rivalry game are now on sale at FloridaClassic.org. This year's matchup between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Camping World Stadium. It is the 76th all-time meeting between the Rattlers and Wildcats and the 43rd official "Florida Classic." The 2022 clash also marks the 25th Classic in Orlando since the game made Central Florida its full-time home.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Windermere, FL
Sports
City
Mount Dora, FL
City
Windermere, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Gun Pulled During Fight at DeLand Football Game

DELAND, Fla. - One man is on the run after a dispute at a high school football game escalated out of control. Jayvion Barthel is still at-large after running from police at Spec Martin Stadium on Friday. The incident started at a football game at DeLand High School that night,...
DELAND, FL
Tiffany Pantozzi

Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top Picks

Ready for your next date night in Orlando? Central Florida’s premier culinary event, Orlando's Magical Dining, is now running through October 2, 2022!⁠. More than 110 of Orlando's top restaurants are taking part in this year’s Magical Dining, which offers the opportunity to sample some of the top rated restaurants in the area at a fraction of the cost.⁠
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Sept. 8, 2022

A shortage of doctors in Winter Garden was going to be alleviated by the coming of Edward Bradford, M.D., from Cedartown, Ga. He planned to open the offices in the Edgewater Hotel formerly occupied by Dr. Whitehurst. Lakeview High valedictorian Marion Lincoln was granted a scholarship to the University of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical

ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Bennett
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High School on lockdown

West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Hickory Hammock home tops Horizon West sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Hickory Hammock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 16098 Johns Lake Overlook Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 23, for $1,705,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,434 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Lions#American Football#West Orange#Southwest Orange#Christian#Florida Christian Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Brings the South to Your Mouth at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – “Put some south in yo’ mouth.”– Brother Jimmy’s BBQ certainly delivers on its motto at ICON Park on International Drive. The barbecue chain, launched in North Carolina in 1989, opened its new location at ICON Park in early August and opened its doors to the media Wednesday, providing a sample of rich ribs (both sauced and dry rub), pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans, cornbread, and tea (sweet and unsweetened).
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy