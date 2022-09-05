ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Best probiotic 2022: Support your gut health

If you’re struggling with a sensitive gut, bloating or frequent trips to the toilet, investing in the best probiotic may be a crucial step to improving your digestive health. But even if you’re lucky enough to have a cast-iron stomach, these supplements can still be beneficial. Probiotics — live strains of ‘good’ bacteria and yeasts that help to keep gut health in check — may also boost your immune system, lower inflammation levels, help with weight loss, and even support your mental health.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity

Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says

Soy is common in many Asian cuisines, and is growing more popular in Western countries as many people aim for predominantly plant-based diets. It offers many potential health benefits and is generally cheaper than meat. However, you might have heard soy is linked to cancer risk, or that it can have a “feminising” effect on men. But what does the research actually say on this? In fact, most research finds eating a moderate amount of soy is unlikely to cause problems and may even provide benefits. All said, you can safely include moderate amounts of soy foods in your daily diet. ...
CANCER
UPI News

Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates. "Our findings suggest that approximately 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia. We estimated the minimum dose at approximately 3,800 steps per day, which was associated with 25% lower incident dementia," the researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Discovery of new types of microfossils may answer age-old scientific question

Scientists have long pondered how and when the evolution of prokaryotes to eukaryotes occurred. A collaborative research team from Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo may have provided some answers after discovering new types of microfossils dating 1.9 billion years. Details of their findings were published in the journal...
SCIENCE
msn.com

Tips on healthy aging for a long life

There are many factors that influence healthy aging. Some are genetics, which are out of our control. Others, like exercise, a healthy diet, and regularly seeing a doctor are up to us. Aging well isn't about looking younger, it's rather about living your best life and taking care of your mental and physical health.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously

The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

Meet the cyborg cockroach that could keep people safe in hazardous areas

TOKYO, Japan — A cyborg cockroach with an ultra-thin, solar-powered battery could help humans inspect and monitor hazardous areas of the environment. Scientists in Japan say these real insects are under the control of a solar-powered wireless module with a rechargeable battery and they can move freely because of the backpack’s ultrathin electronics and flexible materials.
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter

No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
SCIENCE

