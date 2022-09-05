Read full article on original website
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
Scientists hope ‘world’s loneliest tree’ will help answer climate questions
It is regarded as the “loneliest tree in the world” but the Sitka spruce on uninhabited Campbell Island has been keeping good company of late – with a team of New Zealand researchers who believe it could help unlock climate change secrets. The nine-metre tall spruce holds...
Best probiotic 2022: Support your gut health
If you’re struggling with a sensitive gut, bloating or frequent trips to the toilet, investing in the best probiotic may be a crucial step to improving your digestive health. But even if you’re lucky enough to have a cast-iron stomach, these supplements can still be beneficial. Probiotics — live strains of ‘good’ bacteria and yeasts that help to keep gut health in check — may also boost your immune system, lower inflammation levels, help with weight loss, and even support your mental health.
Scientists Create Green Hydrogen Fuel From Thin Air
Hydrogen gas can now be made using only the air's humidity via electrolysis using renewable solar or wind energy.
Cantaloupe: Health benefits & nutrition facts
Cantaloupe is a tasty nutrient-packed melon that's low in calories.
Phys.org
Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity
Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says
Soy is common in many Asian cuisines, and is growing more popular in Western countries as many people aim for predominantly plant-based diets. It offers many potential health benefits and is generally cheaper than meat. However, you might have heard soy is linked to cancer risk, or that it can have a “feminising” effect on men. But what does the research actually say on this? In fact, most research finds eating a moderate amount of soy is unlikely to cause problems and may even provide benefits. All said, you can safely include moderate amounts of soy foods in your daily diet. ...
labroots.com
Robots More Effective at Detecting Mental Wellbeing in Children than Parents, Self Reports
While there has been a steady rise in anxiety and depression cases among children in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to exacerbate them. Whether due to social isolation, familial financial issues, or home schooling, children have seen much higher rates of mental health problems, though the ability to support these children has been lacking.
The stunning space phenomenon 'diamond rain' may be more common than once thought
Diamonds are forever, the saying goes. The precious stones may also be surprisingly abundant throughout the universe, a press statement reveals. Scientists have used common plastic to recreate the process that leads to diamond rain on Uranus and Neptune in the lab. They found that it is likely diamonds actually form in these planets' atmospheres.
Scientists spot planet that may be hospitable to human life
Scientists may have just discovered one of the most hospitable planets to life to date.
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates. "Our findings suggest that approximately 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia. We estimated the minimum dose at approximately 3,800 steps per day, which was associated with 25% lower incident dementia," the researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology.
Phys.org
Discovery of new types of microfossils may answer age-old scientific question
Scientists have long pondered how and when the evolution of prokaryotes to eukaryotes occurred. A collaborative research team from Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo may have provided some answers after discovering new types of microfossils dating 1.9 billion years. Details of their findings were published in the journal...
msn.com
Tips on healthy aging for a long life
There are many factors that influence healthy aging. Some are genetics, which are out of our control. Others, like exercise, a healthy diet, and regularly seeing a doctor are up to us. Aging well isn't about looking younger, it's rather about living your best life and taking care of your mental and physical health.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
studyfinds.org
Meet the cyborg cockroach that could keep people safe in hazardous areas
TOKYO, Japan — A cyborg cockroach with an ultra-thin, solar-powered battery could help humans inspect and monitor hazardous areas of the environment. Scientists in Japan say these real insects are under the control of a solar-powered wireless module with a rechargeable battery and they can move freely because of the backpack’s ultrathin electronics and flexible materials.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter
No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
