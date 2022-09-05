ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school's administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school's Ypsilanti campus, about 35...
Tv20detroit.com

EMU faculty on strike, university says students should report to class

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University is down 500 faculty members Tuesday night after both professors and other university employees voted to strike after rejecting the school’s latest contract offer. Professors will be on campus picketing first thing Wednesday morning. The university is advising students to go...
