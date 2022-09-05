Read full article on original website
Atwater Brewery hosting 25th anniversary party this weekend: 'A celebration of all things Detroit'
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with a block party at its historic Rivertown location. Detroit's largest craft brewer was founded in 1997 as Atwater Block Brewery. Originally, Atwater had a focus to bring back the Bohemian-style beer produced by Stroh's in the mid...
Visual artist adds color to Michigan State University's study lounge
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mila Lynn’s work has been seen not only across the state but around the world. Now, the mid-Michigan visual artist is sharing her talent with the campus of Michigan State University. Lynn painted two murals inside the study lounge of the Eugene C. Eppley...
Fed up with $50k quote for rural internet access, Washtenaw County man installed it himself
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a rural community just outside Ann Arbor, homes are separated by the farms that feed America. But for major cable or broadband corporations, the distance between those homes isn’t seen as a source of sustenance, but a cost that destroys profit margin targets unless they pass on that cost.
Saline teen honored for project that could help scientists efficiently study RNA to cure diseases
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teen from Saline, Michigan is being honored for his work creating a platform that could help scientists more easily develop treatments for cancer, viruses, genetic disorders and other diseases. Neel Moudgal learned recently he was awarded the $25,000 scholarship from the Davidson Fellows Scholarship...
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike
(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school's administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school's Ypsilanti campus, about 35...
