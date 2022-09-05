ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mady Bajor From Netflix's 'Dated & Related' Has A Naughty TikTok And She's Always In Florida

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
Netflix's newest dating show,

, dropped last week. It puts siblings to the test to find love in a villa in the South of France, and, while it's on International waters, some cast members, like sisters, Mady and Lily Bajor, are from the U.S.

They are from Houston, Texas, and while Lily spends much of her time there and reflects on her Southern Methodist University cheerleading days in Dallas, Mady has other plans.

The blonde bombshell is frequently in Miami, FL, and geotagging so many locations, typically on South Beach.

You can find her at many recognizable spots like Club Space, and she sometimes even travels North to Orlando for music festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC.

The reality star was at Inked Miami in December 2021, posing in front of a classic car, and before she started posting about the show, she published that she was hanging out on the beach in the Florida city.

The Texan turned Floridian is now making much of her money on OnlyFans, and she goes by an alias name, London Alexander or Londy. Her bio says:

"That girl from Netflix 😘

22 🍒 Bi 🌈

I respond to all messages all day 24/7 ♡

tip to get answered faster than the rest"

She also is on TikTok (@microscopickittyxo), where she posts risqué photos like her most recent one on August 2, where she takes her shirt off with her back to the camera.

Another clip shows her arm shaking a lotion bottle off camera, with just her arm in view with the caption: "Don't be crazy now boys".

Watch till the end 🤪

Much of her videos have a sexualized connotation behind them, though not many have been published.

Bajor hasn't posted since the beginning of August on her Instagram or TikTok, though you can get a free 30-day trial on her OnlyFans account. It says the offer is limited, and her regular subscription is $9.99/month, or you can purchase it as monthly bundle deals.

