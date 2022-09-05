Read full article on original website
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Ree Drummond knows how to make crowd-pleasing recipes, including some of our...
Eggplant Parm Pesto
Eggplant Parm is in my top five favorite foods to eat. I find it hard to resist if it’s on a menu. But to make a good version of it at home takes time, patience, and one too many steps. Enter: eggplant Parmesan pesto. It has all the flavor of eggplant Parm, without all the work. It’s as if it can look my craving right in the eye (if that was a thing) and say, “I’ve got you.”
Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
