Unicoi County, TN

Senior center posts September schedule of events

The Clinchfield Senior Adult Center has lots of fun activities planned for September and the center would love for more people to be a part of them. Yearly membership at the center is only $25 a year. Individuals must be 50 years old to join. The center’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Danny Michael Jones

Danny Michael Jones, age 72, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. A native of Erwin, Danny is a son of the late “Shy” and Mamie (Tucker) Jones. He attended the Church of Christ and was an employee of CSX Transportation. Danny was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Jones Kid.
